Ally Whitehead scored on Emma Claire Long’s one-out squeeze bunt for a walk-off 7-6 G.W. Long win over Ashford in high school softball action Thursday night.

With the game tied at 6, Whitehead singled to open the inning and moved to second on a Maleah Long sacrifice bunt. After Millie Munn walked, the two runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch before Whitehead scored on the Emma Claire Long bunt.

Whitehead also belted a two-run homer in the fifth that tied the game at 6-6. It followed a RBI double by Ainsley Watts. Earlier, Makayla Phillips hit a three-run homer for G.W. Long.

Watts, Whitehead and Kaylie Joseph all had two hits for the Rebels.

Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher, working 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief with only one hit allowed. She struck out one.

Wicksburg 9, Dothan 1: Megan Cochran was 3-for-4 with a homer and two runs batted in, Abbie Ellenburg was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and Chloe Joyner hit a two-run homer to lead Wicksburg.

Cochran was also the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits and a run, while striking out three over seven innings.

Kinley German had two hits for Dothan.

Opp 4, Enterprise 3: The Bobcats finished the regular season unbeaten at home and improved to 24-9.

Allie Wismer doubled in Amaya Womack with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Adams had two singles and an RBI. Jaidyn Ivey had two singles and two runs scored.

Reese Cauley got the win in relief, striking out seven and allowing three hits in four innings pitched. Caroline Courson pitched the first three innings, allowing five hits and striking out two.

Enterprise was led by Georgia Lessman with two hits and by Kinley Hutto (double), Taylor Danford and Skylar Frey with a hit and RBI each.

Geneva 15, Dale County 4: Geneva scored multiple runs in all five innings in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.

Rayanna Ausley and Erin Curry both hit a three-run homer, while Katlyn Conner was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in. Ally Henderson added a RBI double.

Conner was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings and giving up four runs, only one earned.

For Dale County, Bre Wilkerson, Shaylee Greathouse and Shayleigh Whitman all had two hits with Wilkerson and Greathouse driving in a run each. Elly Castle added a RBI double.

Andalusia 8, Slocomb 5: Slocomb fell in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest.

Gracie Ward was 2-for-3 with a run batted in, Chloe Pendleton had a two-run single, Anna Ray had a RBI double and Emma Nichols a run-scoring single.

Northside Methodist 2, Headland 1: Anna Griggs struck out 15 and allowed only one run and four hits for Northside Methodist.

The Knights scored a run on a ground ball error in the first and a Mariah Stuckey run-scoring double in the fourth. Headland’s run came on an Ava Allsup RBI double in the top of the sixth.

Headland pitcher Kynlee Watkins also gave up only four hits, while striking out three.

Allsup was the lone player with multiple hit, earning two.

Providence Christian 14-20 Daleville 1-5: Providence Christian swept a Class 3A, Area 2 doubleheader over Daleville, 14-1 and 20-5.

In the opener, Ella Houston struck out nine and gave up only four hits and an unearned run over six innings. Madilyn Walding led the offense, going 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Natalie Cole had two hits and Maddie Norris, Houston and Reese Colbert all had a hit and RBI. Emma Holly drove in two runs and Alyse Deer had one RBI.

For Daleville, Kaleigh Carr had a RBI single.

In game two, Cole earned the pitching win, striking out five and giving up just two hits over 1 2/3 innings. Offensively, Leighton Frazier had two hits and two runs batted in, Norris had two hits with one run batted in and both Holly and Madison Stevens had a hit and drove in three runs. Walding added a hit with two RBI.

For Daleville, Camry Carr had a hit with three runs batted in, Katelyn High had a RBI triple and Kaleigh Carr a RBI single.

Rehobeth 8, Brantley 6: Kryslin Lane and Gracie Alberson hit homers during a six-run third inning in Rehobeth’s win.

Lane hit a solo homer and Alberson a two-run shot in the big inning, which also featured a Brooke Nowlin run-scoring single and a Jaslyn Andrews RBI ground out.

Alberson finished with two hits and three runs batted in. Regan Valenzuela and Maddie Williams both had two hits.

AG Massey was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.

Alex Grimes was 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs batted in and Kaylee Navarre was 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs batted in for Brantley. Kaitlyn Piggott was 3-for-3.

Carroll 7, Pike Liberal Arts 3: Natalie Drapper had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs, while Taylor Trawick had a two-run double to pace Carroll.

Sarabeth Henry drove in two runs and Makynzye Bonner added a RBI sac fly.

Trawick was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.

For Pike Liberal Arts, Allie Booth had three hits, Emily Bryan had two hits with a RBI and Bella Mauldin had a RBI single.

Brewbaker Tech 10, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans managed only one hit in the Class 5A, Area 4 five-inning loss – a single by Molly Garrett.

Samson 10, Geneva County 0: Caylee Johnson pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 in the pitching circle and was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in on offense for Samson.

Alli Brooke Godwin, Paige Norris and Ava Sormrude all had two hits with Norris driving in a run. Makayla Phillips added a double and RBI.

Kaylee Watson had both Geneva County hits

Cottonwood 20, Malone (Fla.) 3: The Bears pounded out 17 hits, led by three-hit games from Bella Braswell, Lydia Strange and Delaney Acosta.

Braswell and Strange, who both had two doubles, drove in three and two runs, respectively, while Acosta, who had one double, drove in one. Meri-Grace Miller added two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs.

Laney Strange had two hits with one RBI, while Lily Hammon had a single with two RBI and Chloe Lee, Brooke Delvecchio and Ty Nodd had a single and RBI each.

Lee was the winning pitcher, striking out three over four innings and allowing four hits and three runs.

Zion Chapel 3, Kinston 1: Sydney Boothe struck out 10 and allowed only three hits and a run as Zion Chapel edged Kinston.

Madison Meeks had two hits, including a solo homer, and Boothe added a RBI double for Zion Chapel. Kaylee Hodge added two singles.

Lyla Bruce, Lily Sumblin and Lauren Norris had a single each for the three Kinston hits.

Glenwood 7, Abbeville Christian 2: The No. 2 ranked Generals lost to No. 4 ranked Glenwood on the road.

Gabbie Causey and Emmaline Hartzog had two hits each, while Anna Grace Blalock and Caroline Armstrong both had a RBI single each for ACA.

Springwood 8-4, Lakeside 0-3: The Chiefs were swept by Springwood 8-0 and 4-3.

The Chiefs were held to two hits in the opening loss. Carlee Davis had a double and Addison Phillips had a single.

In game two, Hannah Buchan was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and run batted in. Graylin Pomeroy and Maddie Parmer had a hit and RBI each.

Bethlehem (Fla.) 15-23, Emmanuel Christian 9-0: Emmanuel Christian fell in a doubleheader to Bethlehem 15-9 and 23-0.

In the opener, Kayln Brown had two doubles and three runs batted in, while Lizzie Stewart had a double and a RBI triple and Bella Dodson had two singles with one run batted in. Katie Robbins had a two-run triple and Hannah Roettgen added a RBI single. Sara Kate Despress added a RBI on a ground out.

The Warriors were hitless in the second game loss.