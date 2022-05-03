PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy advances to area tournament finals

Houston Academy scored three runs in the bottom of sixth inning to pull away from Providence Christian for a 9-4 win over the Eagles in the Class 3A, Area 3 Softball Tournament Tuesday in Wicksburg.

With the win, the Raiders advanced to the area tournament finals on Thursday night and assured themselves a spot in next week’s regional postseason tournament in Gulf Shores. Providence Christian fell to a Thursday’s losers bracket game against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Wicksburg and Slocomb.

Leading just 6-4 after Providence scored a run in the top of the sixth, the Raiders put together three hits, a sacrifice fly and an error to push the three runs across in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, Mary Suzan Aman and Emily Maddox earned a single each with Aman moving to third and Maddox to second on a throw to third. Alexis Milanowski’s sacrifice fly scored Aman. Tylaya Lingo then delivered a RBI triple to bring in Maddox then scored off an error by the outfielder to make it 9-4.

HA pitcher Emily Adams allowed a two-out in the top of the seventh, but got a strikeout to end the game.

Adams went all seven innings, giving up 12 hits, but limiting the damage to four runs. She struck out three and walked three.

Maddox paced the HA offense with three hits, one a double, and three runs batted in. Both Aman and Lingo had two hits and both had a solo homer with Aman earning an inside-the-park homer. Jadyn Rausch also had two hits, one a triple, and Suzanne Snell added a RBI single.

For Providence, Mary Hannah Driggers, Ella Houston and Emma Holley had two hits each with Driggers earning a two-run double in the game. Riley Smith had a run-scoring single and Maddie Norris a RBI sacrifice fly.

Class 7A, Area 3

Enterprise 13, Jeff Davis 3: Georgia Lessman and Taylor Danford combined for six hits and five runs batted in to pace the Wildcats’ opening-round win at the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament in Enterprise.

Lessman was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, highlighted by a two-run inside-the-park homer, while Danford was 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles. Gracyn Snell added a run-scoring double and Macy Robinette and Jamie Jackson chipped in a RBI single each.

Jackson was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings. She scattered seven hits and three runs.

The Wildcats were playing a winners’ bracket game Tuesday night at the Dothan Eagle deadline against Prattville. The winner advances to Thursday’s championship, while the loser plays an early Thursday elimination game against Jeff Davis.

Prattville 11, Dothan 1: Prattville scored six runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the opening-round win.

Dothan finished with just four hits. Sara Harris had a single and RBI. Maylee Lancaster, Liberty Ebikake and Lilly Bright also had a single each.

Jeff Davis 6, Dothan 5: In an elimination game, Jeff Davis scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to knock out Dothan 6-5.

The Wolves finished the season with a 10-24 record.

Dothan outhit the Vols 12-7. Lilly Bright was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, while Maylee Lancaster, Savanna Kendrick and Ashlynn Sasser all had two hits each with Kendrick earning a RBI double. Lancaster also had a double.

Class 5A, Area 4

Charles Henderson forces if necessary game: After losing its opener to Andalusia, Charles Henderson battled back with two straight wins, the last one over Andalusia, to force an if necessary game late Tuesday against the Bulldogs.

Charles Henderson lost to Andalusia 3-2 before beating Greenville 8-0 and Andalusia 5-1 to force a second championship game versus Andalusia.

In the opening CHHS game against Andalusia, Stella Gilbreath had two hits for the Trojans, including a solo homer. Molly Garrett added a hit and RBI.

Against Greenville, Garrett pitched a seven-inning, three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks. Heather Maxwell had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs, Gilbreath had two hits and two RBI and McKenzie Cain had a hit with two RBI.

In the 5-1 game against Andalusia, Hannah Sparrow pitched a seven-inning two hitter with only one run allowed, while striking out six and not allowing a walk. Offensively, Maxwell, Cain and Jada Jones all had two hits with Maxwell earning a triple and Cain and Jones both a double. Maxwell and Cain both drove in a run. Sparrow hit a solo homer and Dakota Berry and Stewart both had a hit and RBI.

Class 3A, Area 4

Opp, Pike County advance to championship: Opp and Pike County advanced to Tuesday’s night Class 3A, Area 4 finals.

Opp beat Goshen 17-0 and Pike County 15-0, while Pike County beat New Brockton twice by 5-4 scores, including in the elimination round.

The teams were playing in the finals late Tuesday. Both teams are assured of a spot in the regional tournament next week.

Pike County 5, New Brockton 4: The Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and take the opening-round win.

Amity White was 4-for-4 for Pike County. Auriel Moultry, Mikalah Griffin and Ae’vionne Burney all added a hit and RBI.

For New Brockton, Kennedy Hussey had three hits, including two doubles, and Madison Meeks and Shelby Hobbs had two hits with one RBI. Kierstin Sunday and Cecily Ray added a hit and RBI each with Ray’s hit going for a double.

Kylan Wilkerson was the winning pitcher for Pike County.

New Brockton 10, Goshen 5: New Brockton scored five runs in the first inning to take control of the game.

Jordyn Thornton had two doubles, while Kierstin Sunday had a single and three runs batted in. Shelby Hobbs had a double with two RBI and both Madison Meeks and Anna Blackmon had a hit and RBI.

For Goshen, Alyssa Sparks, Kaci Wilkes and Haylee Sanford had two hits each. Wilkes, who had a double and a triple, drove in a run. Cheyenne Sneed added a hit and RBI. Hailey Owens also had a RBI.

Pike County 5, New Brockton 4 (elimination game, 8 innings): Auriel Moultry delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off 5-4 win over the Gamecocks.

Urriya Berry had three hits, one a double, and Amity White, Moultry and Jada Duncan had two hits with one RBI. White had a triple among her hits. Amber Kidd added a single and RBI.

Kennedy Hussey had two doubles and two RBI for New Brockton. Jordyn Thornton also had two hits. Shelby Hobbs had a single and RBI and Cecily Ray drove in one run.

Class 2A, Area 2

Cottonwood, Geneva County win openers: Cottonwood and Geneva County won openers at the Class 2A, Area 2 Tournament at Cottonwood on Tuesday.

Cottonwood defeated Abbeville 15-0, while Geneva County won 18-0 over Houston County.

Cottonwood then beat Geneva County 16-6 to advance to the championship game.

No other details were available.

Class 2A, Area 3

Ariton, G.W. Long win openers: Ariton and G.W. Long won openers at the Class 2A, Area 3 Tournament at Ariton.

Ariton defeated Elba 11-1 and G.W. Long defeated Zion Chapel 16-1.

The two teams were playing late Tuesday for a spot in the area tournament championship on Thursday.

Zion Chapel eliminated Elba 5-1 and will the Long-Ariton loser on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Late Monday

Class 3A, Area 3

Providence Christian 4, Wicksburg 2 (9 innings): Providence Christian scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Wicksburg 4-2 in a Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament winners’ bracket game Monday night at the Wicksburg softball field.

Providence and Wicksburg finished regulation tied 1-1 as both teams scored in the first inning before being held scoreless through the seventh inning. Both teams scored once in the eighth to make it 2-2.

In the top of the ninth for Providence Christian, Kaitlyn Russ reached on a single to open the inning, but was still at first after two fly outs. Madilyn Walding then hit a soft pop fly behind the pitcher for an infield single, putting runners at first and second.

Wicksburg intentionally walked PCS lead-off hitter Mary Hannah Driggers, loading the bases for seventh grader Cassie Braddy. The Eagle youngster, though, foiled the strategy with a single that scored Russ to put Providence up 3-2. Maddie Norris followed with a ground ball that was misplayed for an error, allowing Walding to score for a 4-2 lead.

In Wicksburg’s half of the ninth, Ashton White reached on an error to open the frame, but Providence pitcher Ella Houston got a fly out and two strikeouts to end the game.

Houston went all nine innings for the Eagles, allowing only three Panther hits and two runs. Only one of the runs was earned. She struck out seven and walked three.

Wicksburg’s Ellie Cox also had a solid pitching performance in going all nine innings. She struck out six and scattered eight hits. She allowed four runs, but only three were earned.

Offensively, Braddy and Houston had two hits each with one RBI to lead Providence.

Wicksburg had three players with a single each – Meagan Cochran, Ellie Cox and Ansley Ellenburg.

Slocomb 16, Daleville 3: Gracie Ward was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in and Laniee Thomas was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI to pace Slocomb’s win over Daleville late Monday night.

Emma Hargrave added two hits and had one RBI. Cieara Baker had a hit and RBI and Chloe Andrews had a triple. Jacie Hall, Makenzi Morgan and Cheyenne Hopper all drove in one run.

Hopper went all five innings to gain the pitching win, striking out six and allowing just four hits and three runs.

Tierra Minnifield had single with two RBI and Nevaeh Pettway had a hit and RBI for Daleville.