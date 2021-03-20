Prep softball roundup: New Brockton wins Spring Fling Tournament

OZARK – New Brockton defeated Opp 4-3 in the championship game of the Carroll Spring Fling softball tournament.
The Gamecocks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win after Opp had plated a run in the top half of the inning.
Kierstin Sunday had two hits and two RBIs and Shelby Hobbs doubled in a run for the Gamecocks. Lizzy Everts added two hits.
McKenlie Jerkins got the win in the circle.
For Opp, Reese Cauley doubled in a run and Braya Hodges singled in a run. Anna Beth Kendrick and Madie Wilson each singled.
Cauley struck out 13 and allowed six hits in 6 2.3 innings of work.
New Brockton 9, Carroll 1: Bailey Blackmon had a three-run homer for the Gamecocks.
McKenlie Jerkins pitched a three hitter with four strikeouts for the Gamecocks.
Madison Meeks and Shelby Hobbs each had two hits and an RBI.
For Carroll, Kaileigh Gardner had two hits.
New Brockton 6, Cottonwood 1: Kierstin Sunday had two doubles and an RBI, while Jordyn Thornton had two hits and drove in a run for the Gamecocks. Bailey Blackmon, Madison Meeks, Shelby Hobbs and Lizzy Everts added an RBI.
Dothan 4, Charles Henderson 3: Maddie Anners singled in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Collier Peaden had two hits and an RBI for the Wolves and Nicole Turner doubled in a run.
Rayleigh Thagard pitched four innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Turner itched two innings and didn’t allow a hit with two strikeouts.
Dothan 12, Pleasant Home 2: Natalie Turner had triple, double, single and five RBIs for the Wolves and Rayleigh Thagard had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
Jewels Gonzales had a hit and an RBI. Maddie Anners had two RBIs.
Nicole Turner pitched five innings and struck out five in getting the win in the circle.
Dothan 11, Andalusia 4: Natalie Turner had three hits and four RBIs and Nicole Turner had two hits and three RBIs for Dothan.
Jabby Terrell and Andrea Harris each added two hits. Collier Peaden and Maddie Anners each had an RBI.
Jamilyn Vaughn got the win in the circle.
Charles Henderson 7, Providence Christian 4: Madison Stewart had two doubles and two RBIs for the Trojans.
Dakota Berry drove in two runs with a hit. McKenzie Cain, Stella Gilbreath and Molly Garrett each had a hit and an RBI.
Madilyn Walding singled in two runs for the Eagles and Paige Stickler drove in a run with a hit. Riley Smith had two hits.
Wiregrass Kings 18, Emmanuel Christian 0: The Kings scored eight in the second inning in building the early advantage.
Caroline Davenport had three hits and two RBIs, while Olivia Hobson had a triple, double and three RBIs for the Kings.
Hannah Phillips and Natalie Toub each drove in two runs, while Katie Davenport, Grace Treadaway and Isabella Toub each added an RBI.
Central Christian 10, Wiregrass Kings 5: Katie Davenport had a triple, double and two RBIs and Olivia Hobson doubled in a run for the Kings. Tayler Clouse singled in a run.