The Enterprise girls and boys both defeated Opelika on Thursday. The girls won 6-3 and the boys 7-2. Below are the girls results. The boys results were not available.
Enterprise girls 6, Opelika 3
Singles
No. 1 Riley Stewart (EHS) def. Mamie Nicholson (OHS) 10-5
No. 2 Katie Nelson (EHS) def. Joanne Smith (OHS) 10-1
No. 3 Lola Bruce (EHS) def. Mary Cara Montel (OHS) 11-9
No. 4 Anna Warren (EHS) def. Addison Kemp (OHS) 10-3
No. 5 Emma Brown (OHS) def. Ann Lett (EHS) 10-0
No. 6 Addison Bryan (OHS) def. Mckenzie Tate-Diaz (OHS) 10-3
Doubles
People are also reading…
No. 1 Stewart/Bruce (EHS) def. Montel/Kemp (OHS) 8-6
No. 2 Nelson/Warren (EHS) def. Brown/Bryan (OHS) 8-1
No. 3 Nicholson/Smith (OHS) def. Tate-Diaz/Lett (EHS) 8-5