PREP TENNIS: Houston Academy girls, boys teams advance to state

The Houston Academy girls and boys tennis teams are both going to state this year.

The two teams both earned a spot for the Class 1A-2A-3A state meet at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park next Monday and Tuesday during Tuesday’s 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 meet at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The three-time defending state champion Raider boys easily qualified for this year’s state meet, winning all six singles and three doubles titles to amass a perfect 63 points, while the HA girls qualified for state for the first time since 2018 with a second-place finish.

The top two teams from the section qualify for state.

The Providence Christian girls and boys teams just missed qualifying, finishing third in both by slim margins. The Eagle boys were one point behind runner-up T.R. Miller (30 to 29 points) and the PCS girls team had 24 points, two behind HA’s second-place qualifying total.

HA boys resultsIndividually for HA boys, Mitchell Piedra (No. 1), Andrew Andrew Ayodeji (No. 2), Brody Williams (No. 3), Jason Mun (No. 4), Wills McRae (No. 5) and Thomas Buntin (No. 6) won section titles after three victories each.

The doubles teams of Piedra/Ayodeji (No. 1), Williams/Mun (No. 2) and McRae/Buntin (No. 3) all won three matches to win section titles

Piedra won his championship match over Bayside Academy’s Montgomery Beall 6-0, 6-1, while Ayodeji defeated T.R. Miller’s Craig Blevins in a tough three set finals, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 2 and Williams won at No. 3 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over T.R. Miller’s Edward Bridges.

Mun took the No. 4 title with a 6-1, 6-2 championship victory over Providence Christian’s Creel Capps. McRae captured the No. 5 crown with a 7-5, 6-2 title-match win over T.R. Miller’s Caleb Ray. Buntin won No. 6 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Providence Christian’s Hampton Baxley.

In the doubles, Piedra/Ayodeji defeated T.R. Miller’s Blevins and Colby Dehoff in the finals 6-0, 7-5; Williams/Mun defeated Providence’s Capps and Whitman Rikard in the championship 6-1, 7-5 and McRae/Buntin beat Providence’s Mason McAllister and Wyatt Mixson 6-3, 7-5.

HA girls resultsHouston Academy had three girls reach the section finals with Ananya Reedy claiming a title at No. 6 singles at the meet, which was dominated by Bayside Academy.

Reedy won three matches to take the No. 6 spot, beating Bayside Academy’s Millson Mixon in the finals, 6-1, 6-1.

HA netters Kenza Bilbeisi and Mary Parker Williams also reached the finals. Bilbeisi won two matches at No. 3 singles before losing to a Bayside player 7-5, 6-1 and Williams made it to the No. 4 finals with two wins before losing to a Bayside player 6-4, 6-3.

In other individual results, HA’s No. 1 player Carryne Chancey, No. 2 Karoline Merrill and No. 6 Libby McDonald all lost in the semifinals to Bayside Academy.

In doubles, Chancey/Merrell lost at No. 1 in the semifinals to Bayside Academy; No. 2 Bilbeisi/Williams lost to Bayside in the first round and No. 3 McDonald/Lauren Baker lost to Providence Christian in the semifinals.

Providence resultsThe Providence Christian boys had four reach the finals, but all had to settle for runner-up finishes.

Creel Capps and Hampton Baxley advanced to finals at No. 3 and No. 6, but both lost to Houston Academy.

The No. 2 doubles teams of Capps and Whitman Rikard and the No. 3 team of Mason McAllister and Wyatt Mixson also made it the championship round before falling.

The PCS girls had two finalists – Alex Hughes at No. 5 singles along with the No. 3 doubles team. Both lost to Bayside Academy.