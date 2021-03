Prep Tennis: Houston Academy tennis teams win two of three in last three days

Houston Academy girls and boys tennis teams defeated Bayshore Christian School on Saturday at Lott Park in Daphne. The girls won 8-1 and the boys 9-0. Both teams lost on Friday with the girls falling to St. Luke’s 9-0 and the boys to UMS-Wright 7-2. On Thursday, the HA girls beat Dothan 7-2, while the boys beat the Wolves 9-0. Below are results.