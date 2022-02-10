Prep Tennis: Providence Christian teams defeat Dothan

Providence Christian girls and boys tennis teams defeated Dothan on Thursday with the Eagle girls earning a 9-0 sweep and the boys an 8-1 win. Below are results
Providence Christian girls 9, Dothan 0
Singles
No. 1 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Mattie Dodson (DHS) 10-8
No. 2 Abby Still (PCS) def. Shelby Branch (DHS) 10-2
No. 3 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Ellie Smith (DHS) 10-4
No. 4 Alex Hughes (PCS) def. Mary Selwyn Nichols (DHS) 10-3
No. 5 Caroline McDuffie (PCS) def. Olivia Burgress (DHS) 10-1
No. 6 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Zoe Edenfield (DHS) 10-4
Exhibition
Alice Pittman (PCS) def. Val Garcia (DHS) 10-0
Doubles
No. 1 M.E. Hart/Still (PCS) def. Dodson/Smith (DHS) 10-8
No. 2 Thompson/A. Hart (PCS) def. Branch/Nichols (DHS) 10-1
No. 3 Hughes/McDuffie (PCS) def. Burgess/Edenfield (DHS) 10-3
Providence Christian boys 8, Dothan 1
Singles
No. 1 Jackson Sneed (PCS) def. Ethan Peel (DHS) 10-8
No. 2 Jackson Hughes (PCS) def. James Howell (DHS) 10-8
No. 3 Whitman Rikard (PCS) def. John Sherrer (DHS) 10-7
No. 4 Hampton Baxley (PCS) def. Rider Wylly (DHS) 10-4
No. 5 Wyatt Mixson (PCS) def. Colin Groover (DHS) 10-5
No. 6 Mason McCallister (PCS) def. Duv Vu (DHS) 10-5
Exhibitions
Wright Ingram (PCS) def. Fred Smith (DHS) 10-6
Gray Meredith (DHS) def. Carter Stock (PCS) 10-6
Doubles
No. 1 Peel/Howell (DHS) def. Sneed/Hughes (PCS) 11-9
No. 2 Rikard/McCallister (PCS) def. Sherrer/Wylly (DHS) 10-5
No. 3 Baxlty/Mixson (PCS) def. Groover/Vu (DHS) 10-1