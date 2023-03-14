Providence Christian tennis teams played Trinity Presbyterian on Monday and both the varsity girls and boys teams lost to the Wildcats 7-2. The PCS JV teams also lost to Trinity.
Trinity girls 7, Providence Christian 2
Singles
No. 1 Ella Brown (PCS) def. Margaret Roby (TP) 2-6, 6-0, 10-3
No. 2 Alex Hughes (PCS) def. Kensley Williams (TP) 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 Kingsley Johns (TP) def. Owen Thompson (PCS) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8
No. 4 Anniston Skipwroth (TP) def. Caroline McDuffie (PCS) 6-0, 6-1
No. 5 Sally Warren (TP) def. Annie Hart (PCS) 6-1, 6-1
No. 6 Kathryn Moore (TP) def. Alice Pittman (PCS) 6-4, 6-2
Exh: Henlee Gunter (TP) def. Logan Barron (PCS) 6-2, 6-1
Exh: Nora Beth Grayson (TP) def. Ella Hall (PCS) 6-2, 1-6, 17-15
Doubles
No. 1 Skipworth/Johns (TP) def. Brown/Hughes (PCS) 8-3
No. 2 Williams/Roby (TP) def. Thompson/McDuffie (PCS) 8-3
No. 3 Reese/Warren (TP) def. Hart/Pittman (PCS) 8-1
Exh: Emma McDonald/Melisa Pace (TP) def. Hall/Barron (PCS) 8-4
Trinity boys 7, Providence Christian 3
Singles
No. 1 Samuel Treadwell (TP) def. Jackson Hughes (PCS) 8-4
No. 2 Hudson Cornett (TP) def. Wyatt Mixson (PCS) 8-6
No. 3 Trevor Wilson (TP) def. Mason McCallister (PCS) 8-6
No. 4 Grant Speagle (TP) def. Whit Rikard (PCS) 8-2
No. 5 Charlie Franklin (TP) def. Hampton Baxley (PCS) 8-5
No. 6 Creel Capps (PCS) def. Russell Powell (TP) 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 Treadwell/Cornett (TP) def. Hughes/Mixson (PCS) 8-6
No. 2 Wilson/Speagle (TP) def. McCallister/Baxley (PCS) 8-3
No. 3 Rikard/Capps (PCS) def. Franklin/Powell (TP) 8-4
Trinity JV Girls 9, Providence Christian 0
Singles
No. 1 Taylor McCray (TP) def. Haisten-Grace Price (PCS) 8-6
No. 2 Morgan French (TP) def. Allie Campbell (PCS) 8-0
No. 3 Lottie Phelps (TP) def. Elizabeth Ann Ingram (PCS) 8-5
No. 4 Hart Johnston (TP) def. Claire Armstrong (PCS) 9-7
No. 5 Lillian Claire Wells (TP) def. Madelyn Hall (PCS) 8-2
No. 6 Payton Lowe (TP) def. Kristi Stone (PCS) 8-0
Exh: Ann Lorie Weeks (TP) def. Abbie Kate Kennedy (PCS) 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 McCray/French (TP) def. Campbell/Price (PCS) 8-2
No. 2 Phelps/Johnston (TP) def. Ingram/Armstrong (PCS) 8-4
No. 3 Wells/Lowe (TP) def. Hall/Kennedy (PCS) 8-3
Trinity JV boys 4, Providence Christian 0
Singles
No. 1 Sawyer Speagle (TP) def. Austin Hayes (PCS) 8-1
No. 2 Roge Newell (TP) def. Josh McGonegal (PCS) 8-6
No. 3 Hall Corbett (TP) def. Jude Farris (PCS) 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Speagle/Corbett (TP) def. Farris/Will Price (PCS) 8-3