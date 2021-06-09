Providence Christian duo take top track honors by Dothan Eagle

“I am super honored to be named the track athlete of the year,” Crim said. “This was my first time doing outdoor track and I didn’t know how all my events would go. I really just loved being able to run with the team one last time and to experience all the fun things we did.”

Patterson, who was named the Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year in the fall, became the first person to win both the cross country and track awards in the same academic year.

“I am really honored,” Patterson said. “I really feel it is a cool accomplishment to have the cross country and the track awards. Just like cross country, I didn’t know what was in store for me this year (in outdoor). To be able to see all my hard work come together to earn something is special.”

Crim excels in first year in track

After several successful seasons in cross country, Crim joined the track team for the first time, starting with the winter indoor season. She played on the soccer team in previous seasons.

“I was on the fence as to whether I should play soccer my last year or run track my last year,” Crim said. “I think God gave me the ability to run and He made it something that I love doing so I just wanted to do it one last time.”