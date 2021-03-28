Quinerly, Jelly Fam basking in success as Tide prepares for UCLA

Among the factors that led the Jelly Fam hashtag to go viral were the New York City roots of the original group (Quinerly was from nearby Hackensack, N.J.), the ever-increasing popularity of online basketball highlights and, as any online influencer knows, the ability to tap into a youth market. It was one thing for 10- to 15-year-olds to watch the high-flying slam dunks by 6-foot-8 generic marvels. It was entirely different to watch something that, with enough hard work, they could aspire to do themselves.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” Quinerly said. “We went to the Bahamas last year, my sit-out year (to play in the Battle for Atlantis). Almost as soon as we got there, we visited a camp for people who had lost their homes in the terrible hurricane (Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that struck the Bahamas in September 2019).

“We go to visit them, get out and see some kids. I’m not playing, I’m not even eligible. These kids start coming up to me, saying my name, acting like they are doing the finger-roll layup. They’d all seen Jelly Fam online.

“I was mind-blown. I mean, I’m just a kid from Hackensack and I guess I’ve been seen all over the world.”