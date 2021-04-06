Quitman County Schools February spotlight

Quitman County Schools recognizes the following staff members and students in its February Spotlight.
StudentsKamiyah Thornton, 6th grade
Our Spotlight Student for elementary/middle school is 6th grade student, Kamiyah Thornton. Kamiyah was nominated for the month of February for the character trait responsibility at the school level. Her teacher, Ms. Forte, said, “Kamiyah is one of my most responsible students. No matter what obstacles she may face or distractions that may come her way while she is completing her work, she always makes sure that her work comes first and she always turns it in on time!” Her teacher Ms. Fair added that Kamiyah shows that she is responsible by attending class each day and turning her assignments in on time. “Kamiyah also keeps in touch with me when she is absent and needs to make up her work,” she said. All of these are great traits of being a responsible student. Way to go Kamiyah!
Omarion Thornton, 9th grade
Our high school Spotlight Student is Omarion Thornton. Omarion Thornton was selected by Ms. Dillya Davis. After Omarion graduates high school, he plans on attending college to study technology. His end goal is to start his own business someday. He admires his father, who works day in and day out and tries his best to always make him laugh. Omarion’s favorite subject is science, and his favorite hobbies are playing basketball and gaming. Omarion completes all of his assignments on time, participates in class, follows the PBIS Rules and is very respectful and helpful to his fellow classmates. Congratulations to Omarion for being selected Quitman County High School’s Student Spotlight.
Staff
Larry Franklin, teacher
Mr. Franklin goes above and beyond for his students. He schedules additional time to assist struggling students, and he also communicates with parents on a regular basis regarding their child’s progress. Additionally, he incorporates the intervention programs as a tool to help students bridge gaps in learning.
Lakesha Gordon, pre-k teacher assistant
Ms. Gordon strives to make learning fun while ensuring that students learn the content. She is a team player and makes sure that she coordinates with the classroom teacher. She also spends a great deal of her spare time being involved in QCS sports as an assistant coach.
Todd West, instructional technology specialist
Mr. West has served as instructional technology specialist at Quitman County PreK-12 School for one year, and he has been instrumental in supporting our virtual learning environment during the pandemic. Mr. West returned to Quitman County after retiring as a school administrator, and he enjoys supporting the integration of technology into student learning.
Kathy Hayes, system bookkeeper
Mrs. Hayes has served as system bookkeeper for Quitman County Schools for almost one year. She began her journey with the system 10 years ago and has held two other positions at the school level before moving to the district office. Mrs. Hayes enjoys learning in her new role. Her co-workers stated that she is very thorough and attentive to details.