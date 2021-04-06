Quitman County Schools February spotlight

Our Spotlight Student for elementary/middle school is 6th grade student, Kamiyah Thornton. Kamiyah was nominated for the month of February for the character trait responsibility at the school level. Her teacher, Ms. Forte, said, “Kamiyah is one of my most responsible students. No matter what obstacles she may face or distractions that may come her way while she is completing her work, she always makes sure that her work comes first and she always turns it in on time!” Her teacher Ms. Fair added that Kamiyah shows that she is responsible by attending class each day and turning her assignments in on time. “Kamiyah also keeps in touch with me when she is absent and needs to make up her work,” she said. All of these are great traits of being a responsible student. Way to go Kamiyah!