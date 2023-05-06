It is with sadness that we announce the death of Rachel Watson Sugg, age 83. Surrounded by her family, Rachel passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023, after a brief illness.

Rachel was born in Demopolis, Alabama, but called Dothan her home for more than 50 years. Rachel's beautiful smile brought joy to all who knew her. Her love for people was a reflection of her love for Christ, her Savior.

After a private family burial, a Celebration of Life officiated by Rev. Charles McGowan will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Monday, May 8, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall from 1 until 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Church Narthex Building Fund or a local charity of your choice.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Joseph Hare Sugg Sr.; her sister, Amelia Watson Traeger; her four children, Laura (George) Flowers, Katherine (Bo) Cheshire, Jennifer (Donald) Dillard, Joe (Susie) Sugg; and a host of grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, who fondly knew her as "Racee."

Those who knew and loved her will miss her, but are comforted by the knowledge that she had no fear of death. Rachel was confident that her time on earth would be followed by eternal life with her Heavenly Father.

Special thanks to those who provided for her care and comfort to her during her time of illness.