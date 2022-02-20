Reflecting on past events

Can’t speak for generations except the Baby Boomer outfit and can only speak for one Boomer, the lone resident of the House of Adams, where it’s almost always yesteryear.

From here, reflecting on February 20 events, like remembering every date of every year, proves some days are better’n others … and human behavior ain’t changed a lick.

For several years, Major League Baseball fans dreaded the time team owners and MLB’s Players Association must approve a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, translation: “Let’s see how much money we can gouge fans until we get to do this again!”

The following values are actual dollars:

For the record through 2021, the MLB minimum salary was $565,500; in 1923, future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Christy Mathewson, president/co-owner, bought the Boston Braves for $300,000.

In case you forgot, on this date in 1953, the same day August A Busch bought the St. Louis Cardinals for $3.75M, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that Organized Baseball was a sport, not a business, affirming a 25-year-old SCOTUS decision.