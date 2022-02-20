Reflecting on past events

Can’t speak for generations except the Baby Boomer outfit and can only speak for one Boomer, the lone resident of the House of Adams, where it’s almost always yesteryear.
From here, reflecting on February 20 events, like remembering every date of every year, proves some days are better’n others … and human behavior ain’t changed a lick.
For several years, Major League Baseball fans dreaded the time team owners and MLB’s Players Association must approve a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, translation: “Let’s see how much money we can gouge fans until we get to do this again!”
The following values are actual dollars:
For the record through 2021, the MLB minimum salary was $565,500; in 1923, future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Christy Mathewson, president/co-owner, bought the Boston Braves for $300,000.
In case you forgot, on this date in 1953, the same day August A Busch bought the St. Louis Cardinals for $3.75M, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that Organized Baseball was a sport, not a business, affirming a 25-year-old SCOTUS decision.
Alabama native Willie Mays became the highest-paid MLB player when he signed a $100,000 contract with the San Francisco Giants on this date in ’63, the very day Charles Barkley was born in Leeds.
On this date in ’86, Dodger pitcher Orel Hershiser became the first MLB player to win a $1M salary by arbitration.
Money. Money. Money.
Hmmm.
Almost everywhere, it’s painfully obvious countless Americans among us are out to completely rewrite history, gettin’ shed of perceived unpleasantries and/or possible slights toward any subset of the population.
Without knowing history, how will future generations handle events like one from Feb. 20, 1938: Adolph Hitler announced support for Japan during the Sino-Japanese War?
Will future generations understand anything like the 1943 ruling when American movie studio executives agreed to allow the Office of War Information to censor movies?
Will there be anything as exciting in 2062 as there was on Feb. 20, 1962, when John Glenn, aboard Friendship 7, became the first American to orbit Earth?
Those of us scholars in Mrs. Dixie Nichols’ sixth-grade Enterprise Junior High School class spent launch time sprawled all over her living room, where she and husband Shelley watched their TV, totally astonished, even though we’d seen the entirety of Alan Shepard Jr. blast into a 15-minute, sub-orbital flight on May 15, 1961, while we were in John C. Johnson’s City School classroom.
Space exploration ain’t become passé in the HoA.
Today, seems like about the last time Americans almost breathed as one came on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong officially became the first man, not counting Jackie Gleason’s face in the moon in “The Honeymooners,” to walk on the lunar surface.
Hmmm.
February has included the Daytona 500 since 1959, when Lee Petty won the first one, run partially on the beach; that was 63 years ago.
In February 1994, NASCAR’s Alabama Gang member Neil Bonnett was killed the first practice day before the 36th 500.
On Feb. 18, 2001, Dale Earnhardt Sr. crashed and died on the last lap of the 500.
Now then, it’s February 2022, but Enterprise native Jeffrey Smith’s book, “A Lingering Evil, The Unsolved Murder of Buford Lolley,” takes us back to 1968.
The Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society has copies …