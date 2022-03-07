 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Refurbishing the Great White at Water World
0 Comments
featured

Refurbishing the Great White at Water World

  • Updated
  • 0
REFURBISING THE GREAT WHITE SLIDE (copy)
JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dixie Painting and Sandblasting, Inc., workers are refurbishing the Great White slide with new fiberglass on Monday afternoon at Water World.

The spring-like weather that has been almost perfect for those working outside started to change late Monday with a few thunderstorms in the area.

According to the forecast, Monday's rain was just a sample of the wet weather expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a cold front enters the area and drops the temperature to below freezing Saturday night.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert