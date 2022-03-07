Refurbishing the Great White at Water World

Dixie Painting and Sandblasting, Inc., workers are refurbishing the Great White slide with new fiberglass on Monday afternoon at Water World.

The spring-like weather that has been almost perfect for those working outside started to change late Monday with a few thunderstorms in the area.

According to the forecast, Monday's rain was just a sample of the wet weather expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a cold front enters the area and drops the temperature to below freezing Saturday night.