Rep. Barry Moore shares details of first month in office during Rehobeth meet-and-greet

REHOBETH - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore talked about his challenging first month in office during a meet-and-greet with his constituents on Monday.
While talking to voters in the Rehobeth community center, Moore continued to contend that the November election results were not accurate, at least in Georgia.
He also said he believed ANTIFA members disguised as Trump supporters might have been at least partially responsible for the riots at the capitol in January, based on conversations he had with other congressmen prior to the siege.
“Later when the capitol was breached, I kind of thought back to that conversation. I thought maybe that's what happened. I didn't see a counter protest. I didn’t see any Black Lives Matter. I saw no ANTIFA, all we saw was red everywhere,” Moore said.
Moore has had an interesting first month in Congress after contesting election results and now dealing with the second impeachment of Trump, who Moore has supported since he first ran for president.
As a Republican, Moore said it has been difficult working with Democrats, who have majority control in the House of Representatives.
“It has been a very challenging time to say the least. We are getting steamrolled by Nancy Pelosi right now,” Moore said. “They talk about unity but we do not get the unity vibe from the Democrats … They’re doing what they want to do.”
Moore referenced the Democrat-led move to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the Budget Committee and the Committee on Education and Labor after incendiary comments she made before she was elected to office. He called Greene a “friend” in his freshman class of U.S. representatives and said she was a “big Trump supporter.”
He spoke kindly about other members of his freshman class, saying that about half of them have joined the Freedom Caucus.
“The populist movement in our country is working in the party and we’re starting to get true, true conservatives that represent people, maybe not established candidates to the people and represent the people,” Moore said.
During a speech, he also talked about his recent visit to the southern border wall. While there, he said he spoke to Border Patrol agents and ranchers in Texas about Mexican cartels’ role in smuggling immigrants into the U.S.
“Where the wall has been patched, it slows the flow of that kind of stuff and it keeps us from having so many drugs come across the border,” Moore said.
He was critical of President Joe Biden’s many executive orders signed during the last two weeks that have stopped border wall construction and the Keystone Pipeline construction. When asked if he thinks Biden is doing anything well, Moore said that’s something the voters need to consider and decide for themselves.
He urged his constituents to support Republican candidates, not just locally, but across the country in order to get a GOP majority in the House.
During the meet-and-greet, he talked with residents about their concerns and any issues they were facing.
“You see the mess that D.C. is in and then you come back and you talk to the everyday Americans out here that’s hurting or suffering from whatever case it is…” Moore said. “I realize that we have to be that voice, we have to come here and then speak as loudly as we can on their behalf in D.C. My focus right now is serving the district, meeting the people, and truly being the voice of the people in a way that we represent and do what we say we're going to do.”
After the meet-and-greet in Rehobeth, Moore was a part of a roundtable discussion with community leaders at the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative in Hartford to talk about infrastructure needs that would help grow the local economy.
