The Defense Department launched its 2023 Reserve Component Spouse Survey, the leading source of information about reserve spouses and their families.

This is the first survey of reserve spouses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes questions about the impact of the pandemic, spouse employment, activations, deployments and food security. Findings are used to understand the needs of reserve spouses. The data will be used to improve programs, policies and resources that deliver on the DOD’s priority to take care of its people and help military spouses thrive.

“The Reserve Component Spouse Survey is an important way for spouses to be heard. Military leadership relies on the insights from this survey to understand pressing needs and determine the resources required to improve the quality of life for reserve families,” said Patricia Montes Barren, deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for office of Military Community and Family Policy. “We encourage spouses to complete the survey and let us know where the challenges are and what is working well.”

The Office of People Analytics emailed the survey invitation or mailed a letter and paper option to randomly selected participants. Spouses who did not receive an email or letter can check whether they were selected by visiting https://dodsurveys.mil/ and entering their military ID number after clicking on the “Click Here” button below “Don’t have a ticket number?”

The RCSS is conducted approximately every two years. To boost participation, the DOD has made the survey shorter and easier. It takes about 15 minutes to complete.

For information about past survey results, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/data-research-and-statistics/survey-findings/.

Military Community and Family Policy is directly responsible for establishing and overseeing quality-of-life policies and programs that help our service members, their families and survivors to be well and mission-ready.

Military OneSource is the gateway to programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community. These DOD services can be accessed 24/7/365 around the world.