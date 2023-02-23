The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 53 south of Dothan is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27.

Throughout this week, signs stretching from Ross Clark Circle to the Florida state line have been placed in preparation for the project. Aside from resurfacing, a portion of the highway's shoulder will be widened by two feet starting from Hood Street in Cottonwood to the Florida state line.

Lane closures are expected throughout the duration of the project and motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when driving through the work zone.

Midsouth Paving expects the $6 million project to be complete by winter 2023.