Ribbon cutting May 27 at Watford Pools & Patios

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Watford Pools & Patios announce an open house set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

The event will celebrate the grand opening of Watford Pools & Patios at 2521 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna.

Watford Pools & Patios is owned and operated by Nikki and Ben Maddox. They offer pool maintenance and cleaning services, free water testing, Polaris and Dolphin repair, as well as pool, patio and outdoor products in their retail store. Call 850-526-2115 for more information.

The public is invited to help celebrate this special occasion. For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.