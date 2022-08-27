Ricky adams column

Summer 2022 has been sort of a throwback to the middle decades of the 20th Century, when pop-up afternoon showers were frequent, sometimes daily, but never ignored.

We’d have sudden, violent raindrops the size of steel marbles and nearly as hard. Those pelting devils were colder’n Supreme ice cream and Paschal’s Dairy chocolate milk and hurt almost as much as brain freeze.

But what fun we had playin’ outside, splashin’ in temporary ponds, sleepy lagoons and loch messes immediately after those vicious downpours.

Earl Newton, Enterprise High School of 1966, had a battery-powered, radio-controlled toy speedboat but his yard behind the Hob Nob Drive-In, later Gen. Jackson’s Pizza, didn’t hold water like House of Adams grounds.

So, Earl portaged his boat across our street, aka U.S. 84, the original Dothan Highway, where we’d navigate different waters collecting on land where an old mayhaw pond that reached Larry Howell’s backyard, across from Averett Motel, once dwelt.

That pond had been drained via a honeysuckle-covered ditch between our backyard and Mrs. Seroba Marsh’s Gingerbread House Kindergarten before your scribe’s mind realized twice two is four.

There were a couple of chinaberry trees shading part of the ditch providing food for various creatures living nearby.

After two or three days of deluge, rainwater collected knee-high where the pond was, luring feral frog hens into its murky shallows where they began laying eggs by the thousands, even in warm, early December days.

Hundreds of amphibious-to-be eggs collected in transparent “sacs” inside which they were nourished into miraculous tadpoles.

Those “sacs” were prime show-and-tell science projects for daredevils, who chanced encounters with overwrought sow frogs and/or several varieties of hungry, slithering reptiles with hankerings for amphibious caviar, to wade into unfamiliar waters to harvest ’em in primitive days of aquafarming.

Gallon-size pickle jars held lotsa frogs-to-be, and lids with ice pick holes in ’em allowed several cannibalistic, card-toting frog hatchlings to survive the growth process.

Can’t remember what happened to those surviving frogs that’d matured inside City School classrooms.

Hmmm.

As for the eggs, tadpoles and yearling frogs that survived in the land of their fathers, well, some of their futures weren’t all that bright.

A couple of years we got so much rain bumper crops—thousands of fledgling frogs—survived to launch all-out attacks all over HoA grounds.

Frog armies laid waste on/to our backyard; thousands of inch-long anurans, marauding battalions of ’em, brought new meanings to the thought of “getting underfoot.”

Veritable hordes of batrachians, wait for it, croaked with each step anyone took in our yard, while others served as productive baits whenever catalpa worms weren’t in season.

Thinking about it now, removing frog innards from P.F Flyers and U.S. Keds wasn’t all it was cracked up to be, but was much better than diggin’ ’em out between youthful toes.

Thankfully, Earl’s boat survived weather and frog naval attacks, but eventually, puberty got the better of both of us.

Earl moved across town and likely scuttled or dry-docked his fleet.

All that HoA land is now under asphalt and buildings and water doesn’t collect there worth a hoot these days.

The Dothan Highway picked up and moved and so did we.

Sometimes, when it’s rained hard two days in a row, can’t help wondering whatever happened to all those croakin’ frogs …