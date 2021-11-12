Ruby Garcia crowned 2021-22 Miss ESCC

Ms. Ruby Garcia, of Samson, will serve Enterprise State Community College as its 2021-22 Miss ESCC.

Garcia was chosen to wear the crown out of eight contestants during the Miss ESCC pageant held Thursday, Nov. 4. She was crowned by the 2019-21 Miss ESCC Caitlyn Nolin.

Garcia is the daughter of Jose and Belzabe Chavez. She is a sophomore biomedical sciences major. Garcia volunteers with Beacon of Hope and is actively involved with several ESCC organizations, including the ESCC Ambassadors and the SGA.

As Miss ESCC, Garcia will represent the College’s values and programs on campus and throughout the local communities. She will also receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Out of the remaining seven participants in the Miss ESCC pageant, sophomore biological science major Jakia Pearson, of Slocomb, was named first runner up as well as the photogenic winner and Miss Congeniality. Freshman business and management major Haylee Harrison, of Ozark, was named second runner up.