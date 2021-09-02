Saban expects Ray, Randolph to be available for game

Alabama football seems to be getting more and more healthy as the season arrives.
During the SEC teleconference Wednesday, coach Nick Saban said defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and offensive tackle Kendall Randolph will be available for the game Saturday against Miami.
"Both guys have been battling some injuries," Saban said. "I think both will be ready to play in the game. We're very encouraged how they were doing, how they've been doing and the progress that they're making."
The news on Ray is especially significant, considering Saban said at the beginning of preseason practices that Ray was dealing with a significant groin injury that happened toward the end of the summer.
Saban's comments on Randolph further confirm what he said earlier in the week about the offensive line being fully intact. Randolph had to miss some time with a sprained ankle that he suffered in the first scrimmage a few weeks back.
Randolph was listed as the starter at right tackle on the initial depth chart.
Ray was included as a backup at one defensive end spot.
Saban on NFL QBs: Alabama football is on a bit of a roll when it comes to producing starting NFL quarterbacks.
Its past three starters, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, are all set to start opening day for the Patriots, Dolphins and Eagles, respectively.
That's not a bad recruiting tool for future Alabama quarterbacks.
"I think all three of those guys did an outstanding job when they were here," Saban said. "Happy to see that they’re getting an opportunity to play and start at the next level. I never really had any issue thinking they would not have successful NFL careers. Now they have the opportunity to show how successful they can be."
Saban said all made tremendous improvements while in Tuscaloosa, which he added is a reflection of some of the quarterback coaches and offensive coordinators they've had.
"I don't get to see them on Sundays, but I am excited to certainly find out how well they do, and we wish them all the best of luck."
News came out Tuesday morning that Jones, a rookie, had won the Patriots starting job over Cam Newton. Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility, also received the starting nod for the Eagles after camp. Meanwhile in Miami, there have been trade rumors about the Dolphins and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa is their guy.
Jones and Tagovailoa are set to face each other at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sept. 12.