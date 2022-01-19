Sarah Purdee Spires dies at 111

(Editor’s Note: Some information for this story is from an article about Sarah Purdee Spires written by family member Marinda Spires Liggans and previously published in the Floridan with the author’s permission.)

Jackson County has lost one of its oldest citizens. Sarah Purdee Spires died Jan. 10 at the age of 111, just three months from her 112th birthday.

The daughter of Armstrong Purdee, believed to be the first African-American lawyer to practice in Jackson County, she also made her own mark in the community.

She was a graduate of the historic White’s Beauty School and would later become an LPN. She cared for newborns, worked in the Jackson Hospital delivery room and assisted surgeons in the operating room.

She and her husband, Willie E. Spires, raised 10 children together. They grew a varied vegetable garden and also had farm animals.

A lifelong member of New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Spires served there as a Sunday school teacher, deaconess, choir member, and as church clerk for 27 years. She also could be counted on to labor in her kitchen to prepare food for church events.