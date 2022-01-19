Sarah Purdee Spires dies at 111

(Editor’s Note: Some information for this story is from an article about Sarah Purdee Spires written by family member Marinda Spires Liggans and previously published in the Floridan with the author’s permission.)
Jackson County has lost one of its oldest citizens. Sarah Purdee Spires died Jan. 10 at the age of 111, just three months from her 112th birthday.
The daughter of Armstrong Purdee, believed to be the first African-American lawyer to practice in Jackson County, she also made her own mark in the community.
She was a graduate of the historic White’s Beauty School and would later become an LPN. She cared for newborns, worked in the Jackson Hospital delivery room and assisted surgeons in the operating room.
She and her husband, Willie E. Spires, raised 10 children together. They grew a varied vegetable garden and also had farm animals.
A lifelong member of New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Spires served there as a Sunday school teacher, deaconess, choir member, and as church clerk for 27 years. She also could be counted on to labor in her kitchen to prepare food for church events.
Fried chicken and fish, potato salad, and collard greens with ham hocks were some of her staple dishes. She had a sweet tooth, and was also known for her cakes, pies and other desserts.
Her favorite hymns included “Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah and “Amazing Grace How Sweet the Sound.”
In a biography of her life which was written by a family member when she was 110, she had attributed her long and healthy life to the grace of God and to living by the Golden Rule.
“When the Lord allows you to see another day in your right mind, every day is a birthday,” she said in that article. “The Lord’s been caring for me for years,” she said. “He allows me to go to sleep at night, and then He wakes me up in the morning. He strengthens me each day, empowering me to get-up and down and move around as well as I can.”
Visitation and wake will be Friday, Jan. 21, from 4-6 p.m. at New Mt. Olive MBC, 2870 Barnes St., Marianna.
Also, on Saturday, Jan. 22, viewing is from 10-11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. at 2nd West District Association Church, 4110 Herring Ave., Marianna, with People’s Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Facemasks are required at all events and social distancing will be observed.