Hundreds of students participated in the Second Annual Wiregrass Community-wide Back-to-School Jamboree Saturday, filling the Enterprise State Community College gym.

School supplies, 700 backpacks, and clothing were available free of charge during the citywide collaboration that included free food and games and inflatables for children.

“The number of children who have received free backpacks and school supplies today is unbelievable,” Enterprise City Councilwoman Sonya Rich said. “I’m talking hundreds of families have been blessed today. Kudos to the organizers, Shekinah Chapter #899 and Saturn Lodge #80, and the many sponsors for coming together for a phenomenal event.”

Rich also thanked the Enterprise Police and Fire Departments for their support and ESCC for providing a venue for the event.

“Our purpose in organizing this event is to give back to our community by helping provide school supplies to families in efforts to ease the stress of preparing the children for the upcoming school year,” said Event Organizer Trintina Williams. “The Back to School Jamboree is a connection between the non-profit organizations and the Wiregrass community.”

Williams thanked ESCC President Danny Long and ESCC Athletic Director Jeremaine Williams for their support of the project. “We provided 700 free backpacks with all of the supplies; hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and beverages; games; a 360 photo booth, with assistance from City of Enterprise Fire Department and Police Department. All of this event was the result of contributions from each organization that participated.”

Hosted by Shekinah #899 and Saturn Lodge# 80, sponsors were the Buffalo Soldiers, Ms Z’s Creations, Panache Events, Parker Loan Team, TA-Seti Temple 253, TA-Seti Court 234, Big Fry Tv, S.M.I.L.E Transportation, Cisco’s Bourbon and Cigar Club, Johns Chapel AME Church, Living Word Tabernacle of Praise, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Shear Simplicity, Alabama Forestry Commission, and Wiregrass Area Pan-Hellenic Council, Williams said.

The first school jamboree was held in August 2011, Williams said. “The Shekinah Chapter 899 Order of Eastern Star and Saturn Lodge #80 initiated the first school jamboree 13 years ago with only 50 plastics bag that were donated to us by a local company and we filled the bags with school supplies.

“So for 13 years it was our desire to give more back to the community,” Williams said. “Our mission is to improve and support our community for the betterment and growth.”

Those interested in more information about the project can contact Williams at (334) 447-8145.