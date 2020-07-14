FLORENCE, S.C. — On Wednesday, SCHSL athletic directors and coaches hope to gain clarity on the future of sports amid this pandemic.
Should fall sports begin on time?
Should they be delayed until late September, or even October?
Or should the fall and spring seasons be switched with football season being January through April (with or without fans)?
After the South Carolina High School League’s executive committee considers proposals at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live, a decision could very well be made.
The summer athletic landscape has been somewhat chaotic since the SCHSL left it to school districts to decide when to start practicing under Phase 1 of a three-phase plan to return to normal sports. There is no timetable on when Phases 2 and 3 will start.
While Florence One Schools teams have had no stoppages in their workouts, other districts have not been so lucky. One example is Darlington County School District teams halting workouts from July 2 through the 12 before resuming Monday.
But even for those practicing all this time, it’s still Phase 1.
“We’re kind of wondering when Phase 2 is going to start, and I know that’s kind of a little selfish on our end while some districts have had to stop,” West Florence football coach Jody Jenerette said.
Chances are, Jenerette is not the only coach who has that sentiment.
Wilson football coach Derek Howard is simply waiting on the SCHSL’s decision.
“I’m sure they’re going to make a decision that puts kids’ safety first. And whatever they do, I support it,” said Howard, the 2017 Morning News Football Coach of the Year.
South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe, meanwhile, would rather let the seasons start on time.
“If we had to start in January, we’ll do what (the SCHSL) tells us to,” Marlowe said. “But my preference is to play in the fall, even if it’s slightly abbreviated because spring will definitely be abbreviated (six regular-season games, a maximum of four postseason contests).”
Decisions by the SCHSL are one thing. Decisions by state education Superintendent Molly Spearman and Gov. Henry McMaster are another as the cases of positive COVID-19 tests keep rising in South Carolina.
“(Spearman and McMaster) could even say, ‘Hey, we’re going to shut it all down and you can’t go to school on campus until Christmas,” Marlowe said.
By starting on time, Marlowe said, that would bring about a mental boost to students and student-athletes devastated by the cancellation of spring sports.
“I think there needs to be a sense of urgency to get back to normal as quick as possible,” Marlowe said. “With football starting the school year and that kind of stuff, that’ll bring a sense of normalcy to everyone, I believe.”
But what about switching the seasons, and playing football in the spring? Jenerette is all for it.
“I’ve always been a proponent for that,” said Jenerette, the 2018 Morning News Football Coach of the Year. “I think it makes a lot of sense. That goes from a heat illness-prevention mode. I don’t know why everyone is kind of hung up on us doing (spring practice) in the spring, and then turning around and doing it again in the fall (with the season). I don’t see negatives in playing football in the spring, forever.”
Instead, according to Jenerette, the fall semester could be used to gear up for football season.
“It gives you a semester to lift weights with your guys in a normal year, and it’s a semester for freshmen to get acclimated at the high school level,” Jenerette said. “There are just a lot of pros, and not that many cons, when talking about playing football in the spring.”
If that means doing away with spring practice, Jenerette is also for that.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not a spring practice guy,” he said. “I think it’s overrated. If you get two good weeks out of it, whatever. But (missing it) is not going to be a hindrance on anybody’s plan. If it is, you have a major issue.”
Then, Jenerette talked about the importance of football season for the sake sustaining the schools’ other prep sports.
“I’m a football guy, but we’ve got to make sure spring sports athletes are taken care of. With them losing a season last year, we don’t want them to lose two seasons, obviously” Jenerette said. “From a financial standpoint, football pays a lot of bills. I’ve always said you’ve got to play football. Because if we don’t play football in 2020, who’s going to say there’s enough money allocated for athletics the following season?”
While SCHSL sports find themselves at a crossroads, SCISA sports are full steam ahead and remain on track to start on time. Unless, that is, McMaster first puts a stop to all of the state’s prep athletics himself.
In light of that possibility, Howard was asked if he is concerned any star players might transfer to a SCISA school to go ahead and compete in football if the SCHSL decides to postpone that sport.
“I’m not worried about any parent or kid that does what they think is best for them,” Howard said. “All I can worry about are the kids that will be at Wilson High School. And if a kid thinks he gets a better opportunity somewhere else, that’s up to him and his parents to make that decision.”
