The Class 3A No. 9 ranked Houston Academy Raiders delivered a quick knockout over winless New Brockton on Friday at Northcutt Field, racing to…
SMITHS STATION – Raymon Blackmon scored four touchdowns, the final one coming with 2:46 left to break a 43-43 tie, and Korion Salter intercept…
New Brockton native Brandon Lee, as senior manager of communications for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, celebrated into the wee hours of the …
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
The Dothan City Commission has given its approval for the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries in the city limits.
A DeFuniak Springs, Florida, woman is suing McDonald’s for $13 million, claiming she ordered coffee from a restaurant in Dothan and was served…
Daleville scored with four minutes left to forge ahead then held off two late Northside Methodist drives to earn a 16-15 win on Friday night a…
Q: Did Dothan play a role in the history of RC Cola?
In an effort to recruit, educate, train, and retain dentists in southeast Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry…
The DOJ has charged 47 people in an alleged scheme that stole $250M from a program aimed at feeding Minnesota children during the pandemic, feds say.
