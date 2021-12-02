Several Tide players are day-to-day before SEC title game

Alabama has several players considered day-to-day ahead of the SEC Championship Game because of injuries, Nick Saban said Thursday.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is at the top of that list as he deals with a pulled muscle suffered late in the Iron Bowl.

"We're doing some things with him today in practice to see how he responds," Saban said. "So it's going to be day-to-day, so we're just going to have to see how it goes."

Robinson's absence would be significant when No. 2 Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC) faces No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama is already without three scholarship running backs because of injury. Robinson is the starter, and if he can't go Trey Sanders would be the only healthy scholarship running back available.

Starting center Darrian Dalcourt is also a question mark after he had to leave the last week’s Auburn game with an ankle injury that has been nagging him.

"Pretty much the same situation as B-Rob's in," Saban said. "He's been able to practice on a limited basis. We'll see what he can do today and how he responds to it. It's going to be a day-to-day situation as well."