 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shelly

Shelly

View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. WDHN did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Dothan police Lt. Ronald Hall ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert