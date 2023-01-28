An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. WDHN did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Dothan police Lt. Ronald Hall ...