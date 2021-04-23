Simba Sandy

Simba and Sandy(cross-post) big beautiful 5yr brothers.....very scared at being left at the shelter. Special Need-- experienced cat family with... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Simba and Sandy(cross-post) big beautiful 5yr brothers.....very scared at being left at the shelter. Special Need-- experienced cat family with... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Community members came out Monday evening in support of Daphine Hamm, a Houston County High School agriscience teacher and volleyball coach wh…
A suspect is dead and a Dothan patrol officer was shot after a traffic stop in a Third Avenue neighborhood shortly after noon Monday.
A Dothan man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified as 39-year-old Doward Sylleen Baker.
Sitting at his desk in the corner of the Rehobeth High School gym Wednesday afternoon, Larry Easterwood glances up at the wall to the right wh…
Southeast Health is an anchor for Dothan’s east side, a sector full of untapped potential in a growing city.
A single-vehicle motorcycle crash at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Dale County man.
NEW BROCKTON — Two Fort Rucker pilots were transported for medical treatment following a Tuesday morning helicopter crash near here.
Dothan’s mayor, city commissioners and city manager took a few minutes at the beginning of their meeting Tuesday to acknowledge an unnamed pol…
The Eufaula City Council voted Monday night to move forward with the publication of incentives for David’s Catfish House that is seeking to op…
A walk-off win for Dothan and shutout pitching by Houston Academy, Brantley and G.W. Long on Friday night has set up Saturday’s Dothan Diamond…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.