GEORGIANA – It’s a scant 68 miles with five Dollar General stores between boyhood dwellings of two music lovers: Hank Williams Sr. and your scribe.

The boyhood House of Williams is in this small Butler County town, while the House of Adams has never been more than 1.4 miles from the World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument.

The 2015 movie, “I Saw the Light,” which starred Tom Hiddleston, an Englishman, as Hank Sr., compelled your scribe to visit Hank’s boyhood home/museum and dine on Luverne fried chicken, voted tops in Alabama on at least two lists.

And so, it came to pass during the recent July week when all-time high global temperatures marked at least two days, time arrived to visit Hank’s place.

Arrived at Hank’s just behind a family of six — five who couldn’t possibly have been as bored as their facial expressions/body language suggested.

Apparently, the mother figure, likely younger than a pair of vintage HoA Bass Weejuns, planned the visit to the historic five-room house/shrine next to railroad tracks that leave Georgiana in two directions.

While the poor woman lovingly studied the museum’s every artifact, possibly more than 1,000, her brood moped around the place, possibly quietly “Howlin’ at the Moon.”

Got to wishing Mom would break out in “Move It on Over,” but before that happened, hubby loudly announced he was going out on the porch.

The family’s litter followed and watched dear old dad shuffle across that porch, almost nonstop, 10 minutes at the time.

Meanwhile, Mom simply had to be immersed in Hank’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and would likely have gone to bawlin’ had she been truly alone.

Hank’s music often soothes souls.

From what little we overheard, the sixsome was beach bound, no doubt unaware red flags were a’flyin’ on whichever destination was theirs.

No matter.

The clan looked to be the kind that’d complain because their ice cream was too cold.

As for the museum, there was much more to it than expected.

For starters, the house was larger/nicer than Abraham Lincoln’s Kentucky boyhood cabin and Elvis’s home place in Tupelo, Mississippi, combined.

Music lovers can feel the presence of future stars in those Tupelo and Georgiana dwellings, far more than in museums which never housed people.

For the record, in 2019 there were 25 Dollar General stores between Enterprise and Tupelo.

Eighteen Dollar Generals lie between here and the Little White House in Warm Springs, Georgia, which wasn’t President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s boyhood home; it was FDR’s final home, where he died 142 miles from here, leaving his aura lingering behind.

Age-appropriate ladies, on duty the days your scribe visited all three homes, told stories, especially in Tupelo, a town, like Georgiana, too small to hold world-class music men forever.

In the Williams’ House are pictures of Hank’s Drifting Cowboys Band, which included New Brockton native, the late Don Helms, and there are photos of Hank Williams Jr. and his band, led by Lamar Morris, the Andalusia native who died in Auburn June 1.

Hmmm.

Sam Boswell invited Lamar over to play some tunes for local retirees at an annual picnic at Johnny Henderson Park several years ago.

A master guitar-picker, Lamar finished his set with the short, five-minute version of “Malaguena.”

Like Georgiana, Tupelo and Warm Springs, it was pure magic …