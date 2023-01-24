Snead State scores wins against ESCC men, women

Snead State Community College (13-4, 6-3) was tied for third place in the Alabama Community College North Division when the Parsons invaded Ray Lolley Gym Friday night to face Enterprise State Community College (4-12, 2-7).

The Parsons won, 77-65, with the loss dropping ESCC’s Boll Weevils deeper into last place in the South Division, currently led by Coastal Alabama-North (13-4, 8-1), with more than a month left in the regular season.

Snead remained tied for third with Wallace-Hanceville.

“It’s not an excuse, but our guys are tired after playing three games a week in January,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We’re playing better at times and, I think, maybe playing only two games next week (January 23 and 26) will help.

“We were flat to begin the game but we played good defense; our shots just wouldn’t fall.”

The Weevils committed 10 turnovers but were 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.

The Weevils played at Coastal-North Monday and travel to Marion Military (8-7, 3-5) Thursday.

Raphael Williams led the Weevils in scoring with 18 points against the Parsons. Jaquan Boxson and Juhan Upshaw had 10 apiece.

Weevil Women fall

Being tired has been the rule for the Enterprise women’s team as only five players have been available most of January.

Friday, ESCC’s Weevil Women (1-10, 0-8), six of them, faced the Lady Parsons (3-9, 3-4) and lost, 77-47, extending Enterprise’s losing streak to nine games.

Missed layups continued to plague Enterprise, but the team committed only 10 turnovers after losing the ball 26 times in the previous game.

Amyiyah Rollins led Enterprise with 18 points, Brandi Watson netted 13 and Jaida Gosha added 12.

Monday, ESCC faced Coastal-North (1-4, 2-13) in its only game this week.

Two ESCC players are scheduled to return from injuries soon.