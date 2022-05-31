 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast Health names new Chief Health Information officer

Southeast Health names new Chief Health Information Officer

 Pictured: Dr. Ravi Nallamothu

 Steve Pearce

Southeast Health has announced the name of  its new chief information officer (CHIO), a liaison between information systems (IS) and the hospital's clinical staff.

Dr. Ravi Nallamothu will serve as the new chief health information officer as well as retain his duties as director of the transitional year residency program. 

Since joining the Southeast Medical staff in 2011, Dr. Nallamothu has served in multiple leadership roles, including medical director of the Clinical Decision Unit, medical director of Hospital Medicine, and chair of the Quality and Peer Review Committee. 

Dr. Nallamothu earned his medical degree from Gandhi Medical College in India; he then went onto complete his residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Centre in Baltimore, Maryland. 

During his time as CHIO, Dr. Nallamothu plans to maximize efficiency and quality derived from implemented IS systems. 

