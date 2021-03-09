Sports briefs

Wallace College Softball
Lady Govs split with Marion
Marion Military Institute scored four runs in the first inning and stayed in control in beating the Wallace College Lady Govs in the opener of a doubleheader Tuesday 7-4.
The Govs bounced back and won the second game, 6-5,
Wallace is now 17-5 on the season.
In the opener, the Lady Govs finished with 12 hits, including two each from Emma Houston, Anna Poland and Grayson Laney. Houston hit a two-run homer and also drove in a run on a ground out. Laney had a RBI double to account for the other run.
Caroline Capps took the pitching loss after a rough first inning. Josie Ingle had a solid five innings of relief, allowing two runs and five hits, while striking out three and walking three.
No details were available on the second game.
College Football
Former LSU coach Miles,
Kansas agree to part ways
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said he pointedly asked his longtime friend, Les Miles, during the hiring process to be next football coach of the Jayhawks whether there was anything in his background that could potentially embarrass the university.
Miles, according to Long, replied, “No.”
Three years later, that answer has not only contributed to the sudden downfall of a popular coach who took LSU to two national title games and a championship, but also has thrown into disarray a Kansas program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008 amid a succession of failed coaches, dwindling fan support and overall apathy.
The school and Miles agreed to a settlement late Monday, just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure with the Tigers. Miles had about $8 million remaining on his contract through 2023, and Long said Tuesday that the settlement will amount to paying him through the rest of this year.
“I’m beyond disappointed that the University of Kansas is in this position,” said Long, who has known Miles since their days together at Michigan in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, “but it is absolutely the right decision for this university.”
Long said a series of background checks took place before the Jayhawks hired Miles in 2018, and that nobody within the LSU athletic department raised any red flags.
When Kansas officials learned of a legal dispute that was settled out of court, Long said the school “requested copies of any and all reported related to Miles when he was at LSU.”
“We were given a variety of reasons from Miles’ legal counsel why that would not be provided to us,” Long said.
Details surrounding the settlement were not revealed until a lawsuit brought by newspapers forced LSU to make public late last week a report compiled by the law firm Taylor Porter. It describes how two female students within the football program had accused Miles in 2013 of inappropriate behavior but it ultimately found no violations of any law.
One day after the Taylor Porter report became public, a separate report by the law firm Husch Blackwell completed last fall was released. The 148-page review looked at LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints campus-wide, and at one point described how Miles “tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and ‘pretty girls.’”
The report also revealed then-Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing the coach in 2013 to school officials.
Asked whether Miles lied to him, Long replied: “That’s debatable whether that was a lie.”
“I can’t really answer why Coach Miles responded the way he did,” Long said. “I think much is played about our friendship; it’s a friendship that was certainly not the reason why we were hiring him to be the head coach. He was an established head coach, he was an incredible recruiter — those are the reasons we hired Les Miles at the time.”
An attorney representing Miles argued Saturday, shortly after he was placed on administrative leave, that Kansas had “performed thorough due diligence” before his hiring and had “significant information” about the LSU reports.
“To fail to recognize that a person’s career should not be compromised by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example an institution of higher learning should champion,” Peter Ginsberg said.
The 67-year-old Miles won three games his first season and went winless last season, only the third time that’s happened in school history. And while recruiting, facilities and infrastructure improved under his watch, the school is again facing down an embarrassing situation following the failed tenures of Turner Gill, Charlie Weis and David Beaty.
Mike DeBord has been appointed the acting head coach with spring football about to start, and Long said he’s been visiting with assistant coaches but has yet to decide on an interim coach.
College Basketball
Duke, Miami win
ACC tourney openers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 on Tuesday to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days — but Duke (12-11) likely must do so to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
Steward, Williams and Jeremy Roach — all freshmen — combined for 27 of Duke’s 41 first-half points. Steward scored 13 points with three of Duke’s eight 3-pointers and Williams was 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.
The Blue Devils, starting the tournament with their lowest seed ever, made six of their first 10 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 15, while 15th-seed Boston College was just 1 of 15. Duke had 17 2-point baskets on way to posting its second largest margin of victory in an ACC tourney game.
Jordan Goldwire, a senior, scored 12 points on a career-high four 3-pointers for Duke, who advance to play No. 7 Louisville on Wednesday.
Boston College (4-16), under interim head coach Scott Spinelli, did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1 percent. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points and DeMarr Langford and James Karnik each added eight.
Miami 79, Pittsburgh 73: Isaiah Wong scored 20 points to lead five Miami starters in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 79-73 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Nysier Brooks converted a three-point play with 53.8 seconds left — his only points of the half — to cap a 9-0 run for a three-possession lead at 73-66. Wong added four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it as Miami made 22 of 28 at the stripe compared to 5-of-14 shooting for Pitt.
Pitt also turned it over 14 times, leading to 22 Miami points.
Anthony Walker had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Elijah Olaniyi and Kameron McGusty each added 14 points for Miami (9-16). Brooks finished with 12 points and Wong reached 20-plus for an ACC-leading 10th time this season.
No. 13 seed Miami, which played a league-high 19 games of a 20-game conference slate, advances to face No. 5 seed Clemson on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are winless in two meetings with the Tigers this season, dropping a 66-65 contest on Jan. 2 and 66-58 on Feb. 27. Clemson’s leading scorer Aamir Simms had 25 and 19 points in those two games.
Freshman Femi Odukale scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting for Pittsburgh (10-12). Nike Sibande added 24 points and Justin Champagnie had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Champagnie, who received two votes for ACC player of the year behind Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright’s 10, struggled from the field making just 5 of 20 shots.
Champagnie grabbed his own miss and put it in for a four-point Pitt possession and a two-point lead (66-64) with 3:36 left. It was his first basket since 8:36 left in the first half. The Panthers didn’t score again until Champagnie’s dunk with 44 seconds left.