 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament set for Saturday
0 Comments

41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament set for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Leisure Services and Mike Culbreth's School of World Yoshukai Karate will host the 41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament on Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center.

Registration for what's the largest open karate tournament in the state will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Competition will begin at 10 a.m.

The entry fee for participants is $65 for all events. Spectator passes will be $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under will be admitted free.

For more information, contact Culbreth at 794-8238.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert