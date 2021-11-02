41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament set for Saturday

The Department of Leisure Services and Mike Culbreth's School of World Yoshukai Karate will host the 41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament on Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center.

Registration for what's the largest open karate tournament in the state will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Competition will begin at 10 a.m.

The entry fee for participants is $65 for all events. Spectator passes will be $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under will be admitted free.

For more information, contact Culbreth at 794-8238.