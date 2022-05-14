Abbeville Parks and Recreation preparing for Summer E-League Adult Basketball Program

The 2022 Summer E-League Adult Basketball Program sponsored by the Abbeville Parks and Recreation Department is poised for growth from the five teams that participated in the 2022 Winter E-League.

On Monday night, the APRD hosted the organizational meeting for the Summer League and received a verbal commitment from six teams with the possibility of as many as four more teams. Early commitments come from teams located in Ozark, Dothan, Headland, Echo and two from Abbeville.

Plans call for the league to begin regular season games on Wednesday June 1 with regular season games on Wednesday and Friday nights through the middle of July. Games will be consist of four 10-minute quarters with a continuous running clock except for the final two minutes of the half and of regulation play.

The entry fee deposit is $500 which must be turned in along with the APRD Adult League roster prior to the May 27 5 p.m. deadline. If a team has not paid their deposit and submitted a completed roster prior to the deadline they will not be included in the Summer League schedule. Teams may sign up and pay online at www.abbevilleparkandrec.org or at the Rec Center Office located in the Old National Guard Armory building.

For more information please call Greg Grimsley at 334 632-6300 (office) 334-441-7587 (cell) or Keith Barnes at 334 632-6300 (office) or 334 441-5154 (cell#)

The maximum number of teams that will be allowed in the Summer E- League is 12 teams.