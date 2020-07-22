AHSAA affirms plan to start fall sports on time

The Alabama High School Athletic Association affirmed plans to start fall sports on time during meetings of the Central Board of Control on Wednesday.

While several school systems in the South and throughout the country have pushed back the start on fall sports due to COVID-19, the AHSAA is presently committed to proceeding with original start dates.

Executive director Steve Savarese praised the AHSAA Central Board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools the tools to return to play as safely as possible.

“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” Savarese said.

A virtual press conference is scheduled by the AHSAA on Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss the details of the Return to Play ‘Best Practices’ document that were approved. The document will also be posted online on Thursday at www.ahsaa.com.