Alabama new No. 1 in AP rankings

Alabama moved into the top spot in the AP Top 25 rankings released Sunday after Clemson was pushed out following a 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Clemson had been ranked No. 1 throughout the season, though Alabama was only a few votes behind a week ago. Now that the Tigers have fallen, the Crimson Tide, which took Saturday off, was the easy choice to slide into the No. 1 position.
I was among those voting Alabama into the top spot a week ago ahead of Clemson, thus no change for me for that position when submitting my selections.
My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Cincinnati. The easy part was moving Notre Dame into the No. 2 hole. The hard part was moving Cincinnati up a spot to No. 5, but I decided on the unbeaten Bearcats instead of jumping them with Texas A&M. In the actual poll, the Aggies are now No. 5 followed by Florida and then Cincy.
Rounding out Top 10: Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami, Georgia. BYU is for real, folks. I may have been a bit too kind to Georgia, but figure the Bulldogs are better than the Big Ten and Pac 12 teams right behind.
The next 5: Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon, Southern Cal, Oklahoma State. The Hoosiers may be the biggest surprise thus far.
Just behind: Coastal Carolina, SMU, Marshall, Auburn, Texas. Coastal comes to Troy on Saturday. What a great opportunity for some big-time exposure if Troy can pull the upset.
The final 5: Oklahoma, Iowa State, Northwestern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Liberty, who got my eye by defeating Virginia Tech.
In and out: I brought in Liberty and dropped out Boise State, a big loser to BYU on Friday.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami, Georgia, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon, Southern Cal, Oklahoma State, Coastal Carolina, SMU, Marshall, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Northwestern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Liberty.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, Indiana, Oregon, Georgia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Iowa State, Oklahoma, SMU, Southern Cal, Texas, Liberty, Northwestern, Auburn, Louisiana-Lafayette.
