Alabama new No. 1 in AP rankings

Alabama moved into the top spot in the AP Top 25 rankings released Sunday after Clemson was pushed out following a 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Clemson had been ranked No. 1 throughout the season, though Alabama was only a few votes behind a week ago. Now that the Tigers have fallen, the Crimson Tide, which took Saturday off, was the easy choice to slide into the No. 1 position.

I was among those voting Alabama into the top spot a week ago ahead of Clemson, thus no change for me for that position when submitting my selections.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Cincinnati. The easy part was moving Notre Dame into the No. 2 hole. The hard part was moving Cincinnati up a spot to No. 5, but I decided on the unbeaten Bearcats instead of jumping them with Texas A&M. In the actual poll, the Aggies are now No. 5 followed by Florida and then Cincy.

Rounding out Top 10: Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami, Georgia. BYU is for real, folks. I may have been a bit too kind to Georgia, but figure the Bulldogs are better than the Big Ten and Pac 12 teams right behind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}