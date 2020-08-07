Alabama adds Missouri, Kentucky to schedule this season

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama will add Missouri and Kentucky to its 2020 football schedule, the SEC announced on Friday,
The Southeastern Conference announced the additional teams added to each member’s 2020 football schedule as the league expands to a 10-game conference-only model in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The full schedule is expected to be released by the SEC next week.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a league release. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
Under normal circumstances, SEC schools play the other six teams in their division, two non-divisional opponents and four out-of-conference games each season. In the newly revised schedule for 2020, each school will play four non-divisional opponents in addition to the other six teams in its division.
Alabama last played Missouri in 2018 and have not played in Columbia since 2012. The Crimson Tide last played Kentucky in 2016, a 34-16 UA victory.
No. 3 Alabama’s 10-game SEC schedule will include four teams ranked in the USA Today Preseason Coaches’ Poll: No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M. A fifth Crimson Tide opponent, Tennessee, was one spot outside the Top 25 in the initial poll.
The SEC presidents voted last week to adopt a 10-game league schedule beginning on September 26.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!