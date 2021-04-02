Alabama Crimson Tide holds first scrimmage of spring

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have a long way to go," Saban said. "We have a lot of young guys who have a lot of ability. I think their head is spinning probably a little bit right now with all the things that they have to learn on offense, but you're also seeing a lot more things than you're used to seeing out of the defense."

Building up confidence is what Saban is wanting to do for the offensive line so they are able to do their job on a consistent basis.

"We're not there yet," he said. "We are making progress and I think every one of those guys will see what they need to improve on and we'll go to work on it Monday."

The Terminator: Will Anderson Jr. picked up the nickname "Terminator" last season and he had no idea if that was a good thing or not.

"I'm kind of ashamed because I never even watched the movie, 'The Terminator,'" Anderson said, laughing. "I like the nickname. It's a good name. I guess once I looked it up and they told me the meaning of it, I said, 'OK. It can stay.'"

Anderson had no choice but to grow quick in 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker found himself standing on the field at the jack linebacker position in the season opener against Missouri as a true freshman.