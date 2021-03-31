Alabama Crimson Tide secondary has more experience this season

TUSCALOOSA - Spring practice is much different for Alabama's secondary in 2021 than it was last year.

The group was going through what the offense is currently dealing with – a lot of new faces.

Four of five secondary positions had to be filled heading into 2020. That's far from the case for the Crimson Tide this year.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is gone as he could be a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Every other starter is back.

"They knew coming in Pat was probably going to be going a top pick," Alabama strong safety Jordan Battle said. "Taking that role, of course it's a big role to fill, but I feel like we aren't going to miss a heartbeat losing Pat. That's what we do – we recruit and go get guys to fill spots because people are leaving every year."

What's the biggest difference from spring last year to now?

"It just challenges us to become leaders on the defense," Battle said. "We have to get everybody, including the defensive line and linebackers, on the same page as us. We all have to combine as one and be that great voice and great leadership for the defense this year."

Alabama had to rely on some true freshman last season, particularly Malachi Moore and Brian Branch.