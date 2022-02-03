 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama defensive coordinator Golding arrested on DUI charge
0 Comments
top story

Alabama defensive coordinator Golding arrested on DUI charge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alabama DUI Arrest

FILE - Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding works with players during the NCAA college football team's practice in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI. Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, after he was jailed on $500 bond. No 

 Vasha Hunt, AP

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.

Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.

Saban could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Tide head coach discussed Golding's contributions to the team and recruiting abilities on Wednesday in talking about the Crimson Tide's second-ranked recruiting class.

"I think Pete has a great personality. I think he spends a lot of time with players," Saban said. "And I think it's all about relationships. I know that we have a good product here. Pete does a great job of selling that product.

"But I think in the end, the players know that he cares about them."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert