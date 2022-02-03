Alabama defensive coordinator Golding arrested on DUI charge

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.

Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.

Saban could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Tide head coach discussed Golding's contributions to the team and recruiting abilities on Wednesday in talking about the Crimson Tide's second-ranked recruiting class.

"I think Pete has a great personality. I think he spends a lot of time with players," Saban said. "And I think it's all about relationships. I know that we have a good product here. Pete does a great job of selling that product.

"But I think in the end, the players know that he cares about them."