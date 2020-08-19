Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses confident coming off knee injury

TUSCALOOSA — Dylan Moses is proud of the freshmen who took his place last season.
His season-ending knee injury in August of 2019 left Shane Lee and Christian Harris to occupy the inside linebacker positions in Alabama’s defense; although that defense was UA’s worst in a decade by points allowed per game and yards per carry allowed, Moses applies context to the job they were given.
“They did better than what I could’ve done at that time," Moses said. "I know when I was a freshman in August, I was still learning. I commend them for doing a great job, stepping up and taking that role.”
Now, Moses is determined to improve on what they did.
Moses was expected to be a huge part of Alabama’s 2019 defense, if not one of the best linebackers in the nation on the way to a first-round draft pick. Moses has plans on accomplishing plenty in 2020, now that his body is where it needs to be.
“Honestly, it was a long process,” Moses said. “I kept trying to rush my process and my body kept telling me no. I don’t think about it or have any second thoughts (on the field now).”
Moses’ 2018 season was a strong one for a sophomore linebacker in the SEC, finishing with the team lead in tackles, 10 of them for loss, plus 3 1/2 sacks. Moses’ physical skills are not necessarily his most desirable for UA coach Nick Saban.
“I think we need better leadership. I think Dylan Moses can provide some of that,” Saban said.
Saban also pointed out run defense and red-zone defense as areas with room for improvement after UA finished tied for 43rd in run defense last season and tied for 42nd in red-zone defense.
Moses has an answer for those woes.
“I feel like the defense as a whole needs to get better at communication,” Moses said. “You just have to be confident. I feel like me being out there gives guys a sense of security, confidence in our communication so we’ll be able to communicate from one side of the field to the other.”
