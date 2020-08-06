Alabama No. 3, Auburn 11 in preseason football coaches poll

For just the second time since 2010, the University of Alabama does not have a top-two team spot in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll from USA Today, while Auburn finds itself right outside the top 10in the newest edition.
The coaches poll was released Thursday morning.
Alabama, 11-2 last year, including a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, is ranked No. 3. Auburn, 9-4 a year ago with an Outback Bowl loss to Minnesota, is No. 11.
The only other time in the last 10 years Alabama has started the season outside the top two was when it was No. 3 in 2015.
Clemson, last year’s national runner-up, is No. 1 in the poll for the second straight year after receiving 38 of the 65 first-place votes. Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes.
Following Alabama in the top five are Georgia and defending national champion LSU, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top five spots.
LSU received six first-place votes and Alabama four, joining Clemson and Ohio State with first-place votes.
The SEC has six teams ranked in the top 13 overall. In addition to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Auburn, Florida is ranked No. 8 and Texas A&M at No. 13.
Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is seeking its fourth straight playoff berth after losing 63-28 to LSU in a Peach Bowl semifinal last year.
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
The SEC is currently planning to play a 10-game conference-only schedule amid the coronavirus crisis starting Sept. 26, in a bid to make up lost money-making opportunities through television rights. The league has targeted Aug. 17 as its first day of football practice. The SEC has not yet announced what the games would be on that 10-game schedule.
The SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC are all scrambling to keep mitigated plans to play in place, after the conferences already slashed most non-conference games and as cancelations sweep through college sports.
The NCAA’s Division II and Division III canceled championship events for the fall this week. The coaches poll is below:
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. Southern California
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. Central Florida
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
