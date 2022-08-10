Alabama offensive line seeking ‘different mentality’ in 2022 under new coach

Alabama’s offensive line was an enigma in 2021.

Anchored by an All-American left tackle in Evan Neal and coached by one of Nick Saban’s most experienced assistant hires in Doug Marrone, the line never came close to matching the consistency of a 2020 group that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best.

The lowest moment came in the first half of November’s Iron Bowl, when Alabama put no points on the board and Saban was asked point-black at halftime what went wrong.

“Well, we can’t block them up front, obviously,” Saban told CBS.

Auburn sacked Bryce Young seven times, but a week later, Georgia couldn’t get to Young a single time in the SEC championship game. Against a Georgia defensive front that had four players taken in the first 28 picks of April’s NFL Draft, Alabama’s offensive line enjoyed its best moment of the season.

But the dam broke again when Young was sacked four times in a national championship game loss to Georiga, and a coaching change followed weeks later. With a year left on his contract, Marrone was replaced by Kentucky’s Eric Wolford.

“I’m not going into too much detail,” guard Emil Ekiyor said last week, “but it’s been a positive change with Coach Wolford.”

Alabama enters the 2022 season with the line as its biggest offensive question mark, judging by Saban’s opening remarks at the SEC Media Days last month and on the first day of fall camp.

“I don’t think there’s any question about the fact that we need to play better on the offensive line,” Saban said last week.

The switch from Marrone to Wolford is one part of the equation.

“I like the coach that we have now, and his energy and enthusiasm while he’s teaching the players,” Saban last week, adding Sunday, “I think he’s developed really good relationships with the players. I like the progress that we’ve made in the offensive line.”

Marrone, a former college and NFL offensive lineman, had an extensive background coaching offensive lines at both levels. His résumé leading the lines of Georgia Tech, Georgia, the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars would rank among the most impressive of Saban’s tenure at Alabama, even before considering his stints as a head coach at Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and Jaguars.

But Marrone — who returned to New Orleans as the Saints’ offensive line coach after Wolford’s hire — might not have fully connected with his players at Alabama.

“I mean they’re just two completely different guys,” Ekiyor said. “Coach Marrone came from the league. He was a head coach. Coach Wolford was an offensive line coach in college at Kentucky, so that just tells you right there, the NFL mindset versus the college mindset. So the relationships and all that.

When asked by WJOX last week about how the offense can get better in 2022, Saban went immediately to his offensive line.

“We need to improve how we control the line of scrimmage, so it starts up front, I think always on offense,” he said. “I’m pleased with the addition of a couple coaches — tight ends coach [Joe Cox], offensive line coach — that we’ve been able to add that their new energy, enthusiasm and ideas may enhance that development to a degree.”

Saban is also looking for a “different mentality” from his offensive line itself.

“The toughness, the effort,” he said. “The offensive line is a place where that gets established on your team. We need leadership so that the players actually understand the standard we need them to play to and somebody who is going to not accept the fact that guys aren’t playing that way.”

Alabama will likely replace Neal at left tackle with Tyler Steen, a fifth-year transfer from Vanderbilt who is a newcomer but could provide leadership. Internally, the line returns its top two guards in fifth-year senior Emil Ekiyor and junior Javion Cohen, as well as senior Darrian Dalcourt and redshirt sophomore Seth McLaughlin at center.

“Coach has challenged myself and a couple of older guys in the room so we have leadership on the offensive line,” Ekiyor confirmed. “He felt like last year, leadership might not have been where it was supposed to be, so I took that challenge upon myself to just push everybody to be their best and just set the example. Physically, just showing them this is what it looks like to play hard.”

The least experienced player on the line could be sophomore J.C. Latham if the 2021 five-star recruit wins the starting job at right tackle, although nothing is for certain along the entire line.

“We’re doing a lot of mixing and matching trying to find the best five and I trust the coaches will find the best group to go out there,” Ekiyor said.

Alabama’s overall offensive scheme stays the same regardless of its coaching staff, but some elements for the line might have been tweaked this offseason.

“It feels like we have a really good change of attitude and direction,” Young said at SEC Media Days. “Coach Wolf coming in really has helped us. He’s helped a lot. He’s meant a lot to us. He’s shored up some things in protection from a schematic standpoint, and I feel like he’s done a really good job with those guys up front.”

Added Ekiyor: “We watched a lot of film from a lot of SEC games, and just saw where we went wrong in the protection and the scheme of things, so just correcting that. We’ve got a new coaching staff for the offensive line, just bringing new ideas and different ways to handle the protection, picking up the blitzes.

“[Wolford] really knows what he’s doing protection-wise, creating angles for us in the run game. I think it’s gonna be a big deal for us as an offensive line with new ideas and just the mentality that we have going into this year.”

Alabama allowed 41 sacks last season, more than double what it had in recent seasons. The average of 2.73 per game was the school’s highest since it allowed more than three per game in 2005, two years before Saban’s arrival.

Progress was slowed in the spring by injuries to Ekiyor and Dalcourt, as well as Steen not transferring until the summer. Between its two squads in April’s spring game, Alabama’s offensive line allowed 15 sacks.