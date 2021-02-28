Alabama outfielder sidelined with injury

TUSCALOOSA —Not all went well for Alabama during a three-game baseball sweep against Wright State over the weekend, which included wins of 8-4, 8-7 and 1-0.

Crimson tide outfielder T.J. Reeves exited the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in the third inning, after a big swing on a strikeout did not agree with the same hamstring that experienced tightness and kept him out of opening weekend. Reeves had quickly returned to form in the two games he played before it, hitting his first home run of the season on Friday and ending the weekend with a .333 batting average.

UA coach Brad Bohannon said he will know more about Reeves’ exact status in the coming days, leading up to Tuesday’s game at UAB and Wednesday’s game against Troy, but he did suggest a cautious approach.

“We’re just trying to be smart with him and his hamstring,” Bohannon said. “He took that swing and it locked up on him. We just got to be smart.”