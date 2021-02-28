Alabama outfielder sidelined with injury

TUSCALOOSA —Not all went well for Alabama during a three-game baseball sweep against Wright State over the weekend, which included wins of 8-4, 8-7 and 1-0.
Crimson tide outfielder T.J. Reeves exited the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in the third inning, after a big swing on a strikeout did not agree with the same hamstring that experienced tightness and kept him out of opening weekend. Reeves had quickly returned to form in the two games he played before it, hitting his first home run of the season on Friday and ending the weekend with a .333 batting average.
UA coach Brad Bohannon said he will know more about Reeves’ exact status in the coming days, leading up to Tuesday’s game at UAB and Wednesday’s game against Troy, but he did suggest a cautious approach.
“We’re just trying to be smart with him and his hamstring,” Bohannon said. “He took that swing and it locked up on him. We just got to be smart.”
Zane Denton stays hot: Denton’s first eight plate appearances of the weekend included a solo home run with an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour, four singles and a walk. He ended the weekend with a .433 batting average on the season, as one of just two UA hitters with three homers (the other being leadoff man Peyton Wilson) and the only one slugging more than .700.
Tyler Ras pitches well: In the final week of preseason practice, Ras was forcing UA’s coaching staff to, “split hairs,” for the second and third spots in its starting rotation. What was supposedly a standout fall and spring for Ras did not translate into his first outing of 2021, when he allowed seven hits and six runs, all earned, in three innings, his lone outing of opening weekend against McNeese.
The senior right-hander was called into a Friday night start in place of Connor Prielipp, who is out with what Bohannon described as a, “medical condition.” Ras turned in six innings of one-hit, one-run ball with five strikeouts, a statline comparable to Prielipp’s best in his short UA career.
Hamiter’s heroics: Sophomore outfielder William Hamiter went 4-for-11 over the weekend series, including the walk-off hit in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Hamiter exited the weekend with a team-high eight RBIs and one of just two UA players with multiple doubles.