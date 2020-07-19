Alabama secures another offensive line commitment

TUSCALOOSA — Two days after securing the top tackle and top center in the class of 2021, Alabama added a commitment from the No. 2 guard in the nation according to the 247 Sports Composite.
Terrence Ferguson, a top 50 prospect from Fort Valley, Ga., committed to UA Sunday afternoon. UA has now taken a top five player from the Peach State in back to back years, after signing Will Anderson in its 2020 class.
UA’s 2021 class now has two five-star offensive linemen (Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham) and two four-stars (Ferguson and James Brockermeyer), three of them among the top 50 prospects at all positions. All of those offensive linemen have committed since June 12.
Offensive line was a big position of need for UA in this recruiting class, given the upcoming departures of Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Chris Owens.
Ferguson is the 15th commitment in UA’s 2021 class, Ferguson being the fifth ranked in the top 50 nationally, joining Tommy Brockermeyer, Latham, wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and edge defender Dallas Turner.