Alabama seeks answers on offense in spring ball

Both could factor into a potential partnership with Robinson Jr. for carries, as could McClellan's classmate Roydell Williams, incoming five-star freshman Camar Wheaton and Keilan Robinson, who was third on the 2019 team in carries and opted out of the 2020 season.

Offensive line

Evan Neal will hold his starting tackle spot and Emil Ekiyor Jr. is likely to do the same at guard, although he could slide to center if the Tide so chose. Where Alabama goes from there will be determined by who emerges as starter material and what hole is left for Chris Owens to fill.

Owens is a heavy favorite to take one of the open starter positions for two reasons: He has been Alabama’s No. 6 offensive lineman for two seasons now and he is versatile, able to play every position on the line. That being the case, if junior Darrian Dalcourt emerges as a starting center and one of a handful of candidates does the same at tackle — Amari Kight, Javion Cohen or freshmen Tommy Brockermeyer or JC Latham — Owens could fit at guard. There is also the chance one of those tackles rises in tandem with Pierce Quick or Tommy Brown at guard, giving Alabama a void at center for Owens to fill.