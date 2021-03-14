Alabama wins SEC Tournament for first time in 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For the first time in 30 years, the Alabama basketball team cut down a second set of nets.

It took the most remarkable effort of the year, but they came down.

Alabama (24-6) won the SEC Tournament Championship, defeating LSU in an absolute classic, 80-79, surviving four potential game-winning shots in the final seconds to take its first tourney title since 1981.

Herb Jones, who scored the eventual winning basket with 19 seconds to go, was just one hero. Keon Ellis blocked a shot by Javonte Smart with 7.3 seconds remaining. LSU’s in-bounds pass went awry but was scooped up by Trendon Watford who missed an off-balance 3-pointer. Two tips rimmed out and Alabama walked off victorious.

Jahvon Quinerly was the MVP although this was clearly Jones’ team down the stretch. His statistics, a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, were a small part of the story.

Depth was critical in Alabama’s win, both the bench production and the efforts of Ellis, who replaced freshman Josh Primo in the starting lineup.

LSU, as it has all season, relied almost wholly on its starters although with starters as offensively gifted as Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford, that strategy can work.