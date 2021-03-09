Alabama's Jones, Oats earn top SEC honors

The accolades poured in for Alabama senior guard-forward Herbert Jones and Tide head coach Nate Oats Tuesday.
Jones was named the Associated Press player of the year plus the player of the year and defensive player of the year from league coaches, while Oats received coach of the year honors from both the AP and the SEC coaches.
Both organizations announced their postseason teams and honors Tuesday.
In addition, Jones was named first-team All-SEC by both groups and was part of the coaches’ five-player All-Defensive team.
The Tide’s John Petty Jr. was selected to the SEC eight-person first team and was second-team from the AP, which consists of 14 journalists who cover the league. Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford was named second-team All-SEC by the coaches.
The Tide’s Joshua Primo and Auburn’s Sharife Cooper were both named to the All-Freshman team by league coaches.
Jones, in the Associated Player of Year voting, earned five of the 14 votes for the league’s top individual honor to edge out Arkansas’ Moses Moody, who received four votes. Both were first-team All-SEC picks.
Jones was a first-team pick on all but one ballot after dramatically improving his offense while remaining one of the league’s top defenders. He averages 10.9 points per game but is also ranked in the league’s top 10 in four categories.
Jones is fifth in assists (3.1 per game) and rebounding (6.1) while leading the league with 1.7 steals per game. His 27 blocked shots ranks 10th.
Jones also improved his 3-point shot significantly, making 20 of 44 (45.5%) so far this season. He was just 14 of 61 (23%) collectively in his first three years.
Oats led Alabama to its first SEC title in 19 years in just his second season. Alabama enters the league tournament with a 21-6 record and a 16-2 league mark.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman got two votes.
Moody, a highly touted freshman, ranked third in the league in scoring at 17.5 points per game while also collecting an average of 5.7 rebounds. He’s also one of the SEC’s top 3-point shooters, making 51 of 132 (38.6%).
Moody and Jones are joined on the AP first team by LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas, the league’s leading scorer, Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Tigers’ forward Trendon Watford. Thomas is averaging 23.1 points per game, followed by Pippen’s 20.6-point average. Watford is scoring 16.2 points per game while also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Alabama’s Petty, a senior guard, averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game, while hitting a team-high 64 3-pointers on the season.
Shackleford leads the Tide in scoring, averaging 14.4 points a game. He also averages 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game and is the team’s top free-throw shooter (85-of-113, 75.2 percent).
Primo averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds a game for the Tide.
Auburn’s Cooper, in 12 games, averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game in addition to his 4.3 rebounds per tilt. Cooper scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points (47.2 percent) when he was in the lineup.
FIRST TEAM
Herb Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, Sr., Greensboro, Alabama; Moses Moody, Arkansas, 6-6, 205, Fr., Little Rock, Ark,; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-3, 170, So., Los Angeles; Cameron Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 210, Fr., Chesapeake, Va.; Trendon Watford, LSU, 6-9, 240, So., Birmingham, Ala.
SECOND TEAM
Tre Mann, Florida, 6-5, 190, So., Gainesville, Fla; Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia, So., 5-10, 180, Houston; John Petty, Alabama, 6-5, 184, Sr., Huntsville, Ala.; Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri, 6-10, 260, Sr., East St. Louis, Ill.; Dru Smith, Missouri, 6-3, 203, Sr., Evansville, Ind.
AP All-SEC Voting Panel:
Blair Berkhoff, Kansas City Star; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV (Louisville, Kentucky); David Cloninger, Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina; Clayton Collier, WATN-TV (Memphis); Brian Holland, WVLA/WGMB (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa (Alabama) News; Zack Klein, WSB-TV in Atlanta; Sheldon Mickles, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Advocate; Troy Provost-Heron, The Daily Times (Maryville, Tennessee); Nick Suss, Jackson (Mississippi) Clarion-Ledger; Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel; Josh Vitale, Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser; Marc Weiszer, Athens (Georgia) Banner-Herald.
SEC Coaches
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year
Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year
JD Notae, Arkansas