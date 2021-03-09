Alabama's Jones, Oats earn top SEC honors

The accolades poured in for Alabama senior guard-forward Herbert Jones and Tide head coach Nate Oats Tuesday.

Jones was named the Associated Press player of the year plus the player of the year and defensive player of the year from league coaches, while Oats received coach of the year honors from both the AP and the SEC coaches.

Both organizations announced their postseason teams and honors Tuesday.

In addition, Jones was named first-team All-SEC by both groups and was part of the coaches’ five-player All-Defensive team.

The Tide’s John Petty Jr. was selected to the SEC eight-person first team and was second-team from the AP, which consists of 14 journalists who cover the league. Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford was named second-team All-SEC by the coaches.

The Tide’s Joshua Primo and Auburn’s Sharife Cooper were both named to the All-Freshman team by league coaches.

Jones, in the Associated Player of Year voting, earned five of the 14 votes for the league’s top individual honor to edge out Arkansas’ Moses Moody, who received four votes. Both were first-team All-SEC picks.