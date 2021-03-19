Alabama's Quinerly thriving after rocky start to career

Quinerly mostly languished on the bench in a limited role as a reserve before transferring to Alabama after his freshman season and spending time in counseling trying to work through things.

There was much to sort out, and abundant scars to heal.

“For two years, people on social media, fans all across the country at all these different schools — because you know the FBI probe was a hot topic for a while — everyone just accused me and my family of taking money and we just had to kind of sit back and take it,” Quinerly said. "I told my family, ‘We’re not going to sit here and go back and forth with everybody on social media.’

“So we kind of just had to take it until the truth revealed itself years later."

That ordeal is why Alabama and Quinerly both felt he deserved a waiver to play last season from the NCAA “to make up for everything they put us through,” as he put it.

The NCAA didn't agree. His waiver request was denied, and an appeal was also turned down.

It’s a decision that still baffles Tide coach Nate Oats.