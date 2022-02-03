Alabama's Robinson gets advice from Najee Harris on NFL Draft approach

MOBILE — For a running back looking to enter the NFL Draft, it's difficult to find a better resource than Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

The former Alabama football star star is one of the rare running backs to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft in recent years. He was the only one in the 2021 draft class. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020) is another as are former Crimson Tide runner Josh Jacobs (2019) and Saquon Barkley (2018).

It's rare company, plus Harris made the most of his first year. He's a finalist for the rookie of the year award, too.

His early draft and NFL success make Harris a perfect sounding board for Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. who is participating in practices this week ahead of the Senior Bowl as he looks to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The two former teammates spoke at an NFLPA event in California this past weekend. Harris reflected on his season some. Robinson said Harris hasn't changed from their time together in Tuscaloosa.

The Steelers running back also passed along some advice.